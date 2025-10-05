October 05, 2025 11:33 PM हिंदी

People’s Plan Campaign paves the way for more responsive, empowered Panchayats

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Since its launch in 2018, the People’s Plan Campaign has helped Panchayats prepare evidence-based and inclusive development plans that reflect local needs while aligning with national priorities, according to the government data on Sunday.

As per data available on the eGramSwaraj Portal, more than 18.13 lakh Panchayat Development Plans have been uploaded from 2019–20 to 2025-26 (as on July 29, 2025).

These include over 17.73 lakh Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs); 35,755 Block Panchayat Development Plans (BPDPs); and 3,469 District Panchayat Development Plans (DPDPs).

A well-structured and inclusive planning process lies at the heart of Panchayat functioning. The Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) is expected to reflect the needs and priorities of the community, align them with available resources, and be prepared in a fair, transparent and participatory manner.

For effective implementation of schemes on subjects of national importance, Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) must be comprehensive and participatory.

These plans cover the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution. While Gram Panchayats prepare GPDPs, Block Panchayats prepare Block Panchayat Development Plans (BPDPs), and District Panchayats prepare District Panchayat Development Plans (DPDPs), according to an official statement.

Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are responsible for delivering services such as water supply, sanitation, roads, drainage, street lighting, health, education, and nutrition at the village level.

To carry the SDG agenda to the grassroots, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has adopted a thematic approach, which groups the 17 SDGs into nine broad themes.

This approach enables Panchayats to prepare development plans under a ‘whole of government and whole of society’ framework.

Since 2018, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have also been engaged in preparing Village Prosperity and Resilience Plans (VPRPs), further supporting holistic development and resilience at the village level.

“The People’s Plan Campaign has emerged as a transformative initiative for strengthening grassroots democracy and ensuring inclusive development. By bringing communities, elected representatives and institutions together in preparing Panchayat Development Plans, the Campaign is deepening transparency, convergence and accountability,” the statement read.

With active participation of citizens and a strong focus on localisation of SDGs, PPC is paving the way for more responsive, empowered and self-reliant Panchayats, contributing to the larger vision of Viksit Bharat.

