Mumbai Indians announce tiered ticket sales for home matches

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday released the ticket sale schedule for their home matches in the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, set to be played from March 28 to April 12.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, in which Mumbai will play four matches. They will begin their campaign with a home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, then get on the road for their next two away games against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The five-time champions will then return home for a mega rivalry clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Tickets, available exclusively as M-Tickets on the BookMyShow website and app, will be released in four phases with tiered access. In the first phase, Google Pay users (GPAY UPI) can book tickets from March 19, 12:00 IST to March 21, 12:00 IST. Phase two booking is for MI Gold, Silver, and Junior Members to gain early access, from March 21, 15:00 IST to March 22, 15:00 IST.

In the third phase, MI Blue Members and pre-registered BookMyShow users can book from March 22, 17:00 IST to March 23, 17:00 IST, while sales open to the general public from March 23, 18:00 IST onwards as part of the fourth and final phase.

The franchise clarified that members must have purchased their membership before 11:59 PM IST on March 19, 2026, to qualify for early access benefits.

The phased rollout ensures loyal fans and MI members get priority access before tickets are made available to the general public.

The franchise officially kicked off their training camp on Monday, with veteran Rohit Sharma also uniting with the team ahead of the 19th edition of the cash-rich event.

--IANS

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