People rejected Congress politics, Oppn suffered shocking defeats in many states: PM Modi

Guwahati, Jan 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his attack on the Congress party and said that the people of India have rejected the opposition party and its politics.

While taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of an ambitious elevated corridor in Assam’s Kaziranga to protect the wildlife, PM Modi said, “Congress has been uprooted from Maharashtra in the recent municipal elections, and the opposition party has suffered a huge defeat. The Congress once ruled the western state for a long time; however, the voters have rejected their politics because Congress has no developmental agenda for the people of this country.”

The Prime Minister argued that the trust of the people in the BJP had increased over the last one and a half years. “Despite ruling Bihar for 30 years, the voters have once again trusted the BJP with a huge mandate in the recently concluded state elections there. In Kerala, the BJP has done well in the local body polls, and now Thiruvananthapuram has a mayor from the BJP. This shows people’s amplified trust in the governance model of the BJP,” he said.

PM Modi argued that the people want good governance and the BJP has been offering it to the citizens. He said, “The governance model of the BJP works for development along with keeping our age-old traditions intact. We have shown that economy and ecology can move simultaneously. The ambitious plan of building an elevated corridor by spending around Rs 6,000 crore will not only protect the wildlife animals, but it will also have a positive impact on the local economy.”

Attacking Congress on rhino poaching, the Prime Minister said, “One-horned rhinos are the greatest wealth of the country; however, during the rule of Congress in the state, we have witnessed a spike in the cases of rhino poaching. The BJP government, when it came to power, pledged to stop the poaching of one-horned rhinos, and we have been immensely successful in this. In 2025, Assam recorded zero rhino poaching.”

PM Modi also took a jibe at the Congress party on the infiltration issue and said, “Congress backed the infiltrators to capture land of the indigenous people of Assam, but the double engine government of the BJP is working tirelessly to make the state free from infiltrators.”

The Prime Minister stated that the people of Bihar have rejected the politics of the Congress party in the last Assembly polls, and the opposition party suffered a huge defeat in the eastern state. “I am sure that Congress will taste a Bihar-like result in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam as well,” he said.

Notably, PM Modi on Sunday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, an ambitious infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 6,950 crore.

The 86-km-long project, officially the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715, is designed as an environmentally sensitive national highway project. It includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, along with 21 km of bypasses and 30 km of widening of the existing highway.

The project will improve connectivity across Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts while ensuring free movement of wildlife and reducing human-animal conflict.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains — the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak and Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) services — strengthening rail connectivity between the Northeast and northern India.

