People in Bihar will give NDA a massive mandate: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Just five days ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP on Saturday claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a massive mandate from the people of the state.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar has witnessed major development in infrastructure, technology, and housing for the poor over the past two to three years. In the upcoming Assembly elections, the people will give the NDA a massive mandate. Opposition parties are watching their plans fail, leaving them anxious, frustrated, and seeking external support.”

Bihar MLA Jaydrath Prasad said, “The people of Bihar have already made up their minds. This time, under the slogan ‘Modi government: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,’ the people will once again give a clear majority to form the Modi government.”

JDU candidate Sudhanshu Shekhar added, “The work done under the NDA government over the past 20 years has been remarkable. We are reaching out to the people with this record of development, and we are confident that the NDA government will return to power. In 2025, Nitish Kumar will once again lead Bihar. The progress achieved in the past two decades is substantial, and whatever work remains unfinished will be completed in the coming term.”

However, Opposition leaders sharply criticised the ruling alliance.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said, “Bihar’s double-engine government has disappointed the public. It has failed the youth, who still face unemployment. The government that promised to double farmers’ incomes has instead betrayed them. Atrocities against farmers, youth, backward classes, Dalits, and minorities continue, while bridges collapse across the state. What has Nitish Kumar’s double-engine government actually delivered? It has only disheartened the people. That is why Bihar now seeks change and a strong, new government.”

Samajwadi Party MP Rajiv Rai also criticised the NDA and said, “The people of Bihar have been waiting for real change. Those who came promising good governance have left Bihar among the poorest states. Migration continues, and crime remains rampant. It is time to allow a new, energetic leader who has proven his capabilities in just 17 months of tenure. I am confident that after November 14, this leader will become the Chief Minister of Bihar.”

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14. The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the 243-member Assembly, and the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect across the state. Polling will cover 121 constituencies in the first phase and 122 in the second.

