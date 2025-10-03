October 03, 2025 12:20 AM हिंदी

‘Peaky Blinders’ is returning with sequel, Cillian Murphy to serve as executive producer

‘Peaky Blinders’ is returning with sequel, Cillian Murphy to serve as executive producer

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) The fan-favourite series ‘Peaky Blinders’ is making a return to the small screen with a new generation of Shelbys.

A sequel series from the show’s writer and creator Steven Knight, set in 1953 Britain, has received a two-season order, reports ‘Variety’.

The cast is being kept under wraps for now, but original ‘Peaky Blinders’ star Cillian Murphy is on board as an executive producer. The series has been ordered at Netflix and the BBC.

The plot description reads, “After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s ‘Peaky Blinders’, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart”.

As per ‘Variety’, the new series will be produced by Kudos and Garrison Drama. It’s set to film in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc. Studios.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story”, Knight said in a statement. “Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride”.

The two new seasons will consist of six 60-minute episodes each. Beyond Knight and Murphy, the new ‘Peaky Blinders’ era is executive produced by Karen Wilson and Martin Haines for Kudos, Jamie Glazebrook for Garrison Drama, Jo McClellan and Danielle Scott Haughton for the BBC and Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley for Netflix.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for more ‘Peaky Blinders’, as there is also an upcoming film ‘The Immortal Man’ is expected to release in early 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

PIB debunks deepfake video falsely attributing statement to ADC Leh on Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

PIB debunks deepfake video falsely attributing statement to ADC Leh on Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

PM Modi expresses grief over tragic idol immersion deaths in MP, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief

PM Modi expresses grief over tragic idol immersion deaths in MP, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief

Ex-Pakistan player Sana Mir in trouble after controversial reference to POK while doing commentary for Pakistan v Bangladesh match in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS filephoto

Women's World Cup: Ex-Pakistan player Sana Mir in trouble after controversial reference to POK

Practice in rain comes in handy as Dharambir wins silver in club throw competition in the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Practice in rain comes in handy as Dharambir wins silver in club throw

Sandeep runs riot over Gujarat Giants as U Mumbai secure massive win in Season12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Sandeep runs riot over Gujarat Giants as U Mumbai secure massive win

Financial dignity must be core to growth, pension planning a necessity: FM Sitharaman

Financial dignity must be core to growth, pension planning a necessity: FM Sitharaman

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates NIELIT Digital University

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates NIELIT Digital University

With heavy hearts, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga across Northeast

With heavy hearts, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga across Northeast

Sri Lanka needs a Chief Negotiator to move India trade pact forward

Sri Lanka needs a Chief Negotiator to move India trade pact forward

Kartik Singh shoots sensational 63, sets up on course to victory again in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational Pune in Pune on Thursday. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Pune: Kartik Singh shoots sensational 63, sets up on course to victory again