Democracy and Pakistan don't go together: MEA

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) India on Monday reiterated that "democracy and Pakistan don't go together" while highlighting the perennial crisis and unending political uncertainty in the neighbouring country, including the speculation surrounding the health of country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When asked on how India sees former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's incarceration and ongoing protests in the country, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a weekly media briefing, "We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan. But regarding democracy, you are saying that ‘democracy in Pakistan is becoming weak and its strengths are being weakened’. Democracy and Pakistan don't go together. The less we talk the better."

The statement came amid rising political tensions in Pakistan. Khan, who has remained in prison since August 2023, faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster from power through a no-trust motion in 2022. The political party that he leads - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - has been urging the authorities to allow former PM's family and party members to meet him in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Last week, Khan filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court, seeking permission for conducting his medical tests and examinations at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The petition requested the court to order monthly medical check-ups and tests for Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum Hospital. It also requested the court to order full access to medical teams and permitting medical examinations as per Imran Khan's medical history and current health condition, Pakistan's leading daily 'The News International' reported.

In the plea, Imran Khan has requested that a copy of medical report be given to PTI founder's family and presented in the court. The petition stated that Imran Khan is suffering from certain medical issues and has been convicted at the instruction of federal government as part of political victimisation.

On December 3, Imran Khan called Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir a "mentally ill person" and accused him of destroying the constitution of the country.

In a statement shared on X, Imran Khan stated, "Asim Munir is a mentally ill person whose moral degradation has completely destroyed the constitution and law in Pakistan and the basic human rights of any Pakistani are no longer protected. My wife and I have been imprisoned on false charges on the orders of Asim Munir and are being subjected to the most severe mental torture. I have been completely locked up in a cell and put in solitary confinement. I have not met a single human being for four weeks and I have been kept completely unaware of the outside world, even our basic needs as provided by the prison manual have been eliminated."

"Despite the orders of the High Court, first my meeting with political colleagues was banned and now my meeting with lawyers and family members has also been stopped. Look at any human rights charter and mental torture is also called "torture" and is considered a more serious act than physical torture. My sister Noreen Niazi was dragged onto the street, just because she had the legitimate right to meet me," he added.

On December 2, Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khanum said that her brother's health is "fine" though he continues to face mental torture.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Khan at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, Uzma Khanum said, "Imran Khan’s health is fine. However, he was very angry and said that they are subjecting him to mental torture. He is kept in his room throughout the day, with only a little time to go outside, and there is no communication with anyone."

Her remarks came after Adiala jail authorities allowed Khanum to meet her brother after repeatedly denying his family members and party leaders from meeting Khan.

