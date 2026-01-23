Peaceful Friday namaz offered at Bhojshala complex amid tight security

Dhar, Jan 23 (IANS) In line with the Supreme Court's interim directive, members of the Muslim community offered Friday (Jumma) namaz at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, without any untoward incident.

The prayers, which lasted approximately 20 minutes, took place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. as stipulated by the apex court on Thursday. Under stringent security arrangements, the administration facilitated the safe movement of Muslim representatives to the site.

They were transported in an armoured vehicle to the complex premises, where designated separate areas had been earmarked for the namaz in line with the court's order for distinct spaces and entry/exit points for both communities.

Following the completion of prayers, all participants were securely escorted back from the premises, police sources said.

The Supreme Court's bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi, had permitted Hindu Saraswati Puja and rituals on Basant Panchami while restricting Muslim namaz to the specified two-hour window.

The ruling emphasised mutual respect, tolerance, and full cooperation with local authorities to maintain peace at the 11th-century ASI-protected monument, long revered by Hindus as a Saraswati temple and by Muslims as Kamal Maula Mosque.

The day saw heavy deployment of over 8,000 police and paramilitary personnel across Dhar, including senior officers, female constables, Rapid Action Force platoons, and aerial surveillance via more than 20 AI drones.

Comprehensive 3D mapping of the area ensured round-the-clock monitoring. This balanced arrangement followed intense legal proceedings, with the court recording the Madhya Pradesh government's assurance of peaceful conduct.

Hindu devotees had begun elaborate Saraswati Puja early in the morning amid saffron decorations and floral offerings, while the Muslim side complied with the time-sharing formula. The incident-free observance of both religious activities has been hailed as a positive step toward coexistence at the sensitive site. Authorities continue to maintain vigilance, with the larger title dispute pending before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

