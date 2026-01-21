PCB writes to ICC supporting Bangladesh's T20 WC venue change request: Reports

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday reportedly wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) supporting Bangladesh's stance of not wanting to play their matches in India during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

The ICC is expected to make a final decision on Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

As per ESPNcricinfo report, the PCB wrote to the global cricket governing body stating that it supports the BCB's stance on not wanting to play in India amid prevailing political tensions between the two countries. The report claimed that PCB has also copied members of the ICC Board in the letter.

It has been learnt that the ICC and Bangladesh Cricket Board held a meeting on Wednesday, where both parties maintained their respective positions. While the ICC has insisted that the tournament be held as per schedule, the BCB has maintained that it cannot send its team to India.

Earlier, Pakistan had reportedly threatened to pull out of the T20 World Cup if Bangladesh’s demand to relocate its matches out of India was not accepted, the PCB has acted and asked the team to ease up on its preparations for the event.

It has also been reported that Bangladesh suggested to the ICC that it be moved to Group B, swapping places with Ireland, which plays its group matches in Sri Lanka. However, the ICC has reportedly assured Ireland that no such move will be made.

India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup starting on February 7. But the BCB has been adamant that its league stage matches be shifted to Sri Lanka amid security concerns and growing tensions between Bangladesh and India.

