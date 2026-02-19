PCB warns Shadab over derogatory statements on former players: Report

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has conveyed its displeasure to Shadab Khan over his post-match ridicule of former players, advising the all-rounder to mind his language during the ongoing World Cup, a report has claimed.

Shadab hit back at his criticism by former stars sitting on various television channels asking questions over his selection in the team, sources told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

"Former cricketers have their own opinions," said Shadab after his 22-ball 36 and 3-13 during Pakistan's 102-run victory over Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday. "They (former players) were legends, but even they could not achieve what we have. We have beaten India in a World Cup," Shadab said.

The PCB, through team manager Naveed Cheema, conveyed to the allrounder not to say harsh words on former greats.

"Naveed Cheema has called to convey to Shadab that he was out of his limits in the press conference on Wednesday night. Shadab should know that all former players -- including his father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq -- are respectable and are greats of Pakistan. Shadab should respect them and should not use such language," sources told (www.telecomasia.net).

The report said that Cheema has been told to convey to other players also to keep their comments on the match, and should not cross the line, or action will be taken against them.

Shadab's father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq, has also expressed displeasure over Shadab's comments. "Those were unwanted comments, and most of the players had played with me. In fact, I am also one of them who had not won an ICC event, but we had won several big matches for Pakistan, Tests and ODIs," Saqlain told www.telecomasia.net.

Another former player, Kamran Akmal, said Shadab's comments were unwanted. "Saying such words against former players warrants caution," Kamran was quoted as saying in the report.

Pakistan team management has been cautious about sending players for pre- and post-match comments. They did not give any players for two days before the all-important India match.

When Usman Tariq came for Namibia's pre-match media talk, the media manager stopped him from answering a question on why he (Tariq) was used late in the India match when he was brought in the 11th over. "Tariq will not answer this as head coach Mike Hesson has answered this question after the India game," media manager Naeem Gillani was quoted as saying in the report.

Pakistan take on New Zealand in their first Super Eight game in Colombo on Saturday. They also face England in Pallekele (February 24) and Sri Lanka at the same venue four days later.

--IANS

bsk/