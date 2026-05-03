May 03, 2026 2:37 PM हिंदी

PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, Priyansh Arya checks on fan injured at LSG Match, promise helmet for his return

PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, Priyansh Arya for checks on fan injured at LSG Match, promise helmet for his return

Mohali, May 3 (IANS) Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta and opener Priyansh Arya reached out to Krishan Chand, a 62-year-old spectator injured during the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants fixture on April 19 at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, connecting with him over a video call to personally check on his recovery and promising a helmet for him when he returns to the stadium.

The incident occurred in the 4th over, when a six off Arya's bat sailed into the Harbhajan Stand A and struck Krishan Chand on the face, causing bleeding. He was promptly attended to at the Spectator Medical Point before being transferred to a clinic via a Civil Hospital ambulance. His son, a doctor, accompanied him to the clinic, where he received stitches.

The 62-year-old Chand is in stable condition and on the road to recovery, with Punjab Kings extending a personal invitation for him to watch a future match at Dharamshala.

Upon learning of the incident, both Preity and Priyansh wasted no time in reaching out. Ashish Tuli, General Manager - Cricket Operations at Punjab Kings, also joined the call, reflecting the franchise's collective concern for Krishan’s wellbeing.

During the call, a warm moment unfolded when they extended a personal invitation to Krishan Chand to watch a future Punjab Kings match live at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Preity Zinta also promised to have a helmet ready for him when he arrives, so he can enjoy the game without any concerns.

Punjab Kings wishes Krishan Chand a full and speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him to Dharamshala soon.

PBKS remain one of the most dominant sides this season, sitting on top of the standings with just one loss in eight games so far.

Shreyas Iyer-led side will lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Sunday evening.

--IANS

bc/

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