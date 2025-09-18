Pawan Singh exits ‘Rise & Fall’, marking 2nd abrupt exit

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Bihar cinema superstar Pawan Singh has exited the reality show ‘Rise & Fall’. This comes amidst when the show was gaining popularity courtesy the actor-politician and his banters with social media influencer and chat show host Nayandeep Rakshit.

A source in the production told IANS that the actor’s family came to receive him on the sets. While leaving the show, he told the contestants that he was never a contestant but just came for sometime.

This marks the 2nd exit from the show after wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, the daughter of Mahavir Singh Phogat, the renowned wrestling coach who inspired the film ‘Dangal’.

Earlier, during a heart-to-heart with contestant Arbaz Patel, content-creator Dhanashree Verma was seen addressing the constant buzz around her divorce with cricketer Yuzendra Chahal. She called the chatter “baseless” and “deliberately created”.

She said, “Ye sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai, (This entire chatter and gossip about my divorce is all made up. I have left behind this chapter of my life)”.

Dhanashree said firmly, making it clear she had moved past the chatter. Arbaz Patel, opening up in return, responded with empathy and said, “Bahar log hamesha kahani banate rahenge, but jo andar feel hota hai vo asli hai. Mujhe bhi kai baar apne struggles samjhane pade hain (People will always keep on spreading wrong stories, but what you feel on the inside is important and true. Even I have had to constantly explain myself all the time)”.

The candid chat became one of the rare moments, as two Rulers on Rise And Fall, who are usually seen plotting and competing, showed a softer and more vulnerable side to each other.

--IANS

aa/