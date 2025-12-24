December 24, 2025 9:54 AM हिंदी

Paul Rudd labels Jack Black as 'hero of mine'

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Paul Rudd revealed that he jumped at the chance to star in the upcoming film Anaconda because it meant he could work with his “hero” Jack Black again.

"Every once in a while, something will happen where I'm afforded the opportunity to get to work with a hero of mine," Rudd told people.com in a joint interview.

Turning to Black, he added: "It happened on this one in the form of this old hunk of love."

Paul also praised Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton, his co-stars in the action-comedy movie “Anaconda”, reports femalefirst..co.uk.

He said: "It's the people, really, right?"

Black agreed: "It is the peeps. It's funny, because in this movie we are playing filmmakers, and so in a way we are playing ourselves. It was very close to home.

"These friends that are going out to make their dreams come true. And that's how I feel every time I go out to make a movie.”

Anaconda sees best friends Ronald 'Griff' Griffen Jr. and Doug McCallister journey to the Amazon rainforest, South America, to reboot the 1997 titular movie, which originally starred Ice Cube, Jennifer Lopez and Jon Voight.

However, their project is at risk when a huge, bloodthirsty anaconda starts hunting them down.

Paul and Jack briefly appeared opposite each other in the likes of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and as Beatles legends, the late John Lennon, and Paul McCartney, 83, respectively, in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

Anaconda, which comes out on Christmas, is the first time the duo have had lead roles, and Rudd said he relished seeing Jack perform.

He added: "It really was the first time that I really got to see him in action … People are in awe, rightfully so, of him. And the greatest thing about all of that was, no matter who it was at whatever age - especially kids - Jack is such a good dude, that to see him interact with every single person was astounding."

Speaking to Black, Rudd added: "You gave everybody a bit of a Jack Black experience. It didn't matter what the time was or where you were. You're a very good person. Honest to God, it was inspiring to see."

