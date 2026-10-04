October 04, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Paul McCartney reveals his wedding suggestion to Taylor Swift

Paul McCartney reveals his wedding suggestion to Taylor Swift

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney has shared the details about his time at pop icon Taylor Swift’s wedding. The legendary musician revealed that he urged the singer to sing with him at her wedding.

The 84-year-old The Beatles legend confirmed he performed his group's 1963 track ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ after the ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker tied the knot with Travis Kelce at New York's Madison Square Garden in July, but when the bride chose the song, he asked her to make it a duet so she could perform it "to (her) man".

Paul appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ when he was asked by the show host if the song had been Taylor's suggestion, and he said, “Yeah, it was. And I said, because she was on stage, I said, ‘You should sing along, and you should sing it to your man’”.

Jimmy replied, "Seems like reasonable advice”.

However, the ‘Hey Jude’ singer didn't reveal if Taylor took him up on the request. It was previously revealed Stevie Nicks had also sung at the wedding, while Travis' brother Jason Kelce previously revealed the groom himself had taken to the stage with his new wife.

During an appearance on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, Ross told Travis' brother Jason, "I remember you and I were talking about that night, and I think she said, ‘Are those guys just good at everything?’ I’m like, ‘I’m like, I don’t know. They might be', "Like, he’s a legitimately ... Like, if I didn’t know different, I would have thought that that’s what he does. He’s a good singer”.

"Travis has always been able to carry a tune. Obviously, paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay. I think the Tuckers definitely have us beat in beer pong, I know that. I don’t know if I’ve ever met a better beer pong player than Ross Tucker. So, we can sing all right. Trav is very good. But, yeah”, he added.

--IANS

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