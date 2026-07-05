Paul McCartney performed The Beatles’ hit track at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's reception

Los Angeles, July 5 (IANS) The Beatles legend Paul McCartney treated the pop icon Taylor Swift and her husband Travis Kelce with one of the songs of the legendary band at the couple’s wedding.

The musician, 84, performed the band's hit song ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ at the couple's star-studded reception at Madison Square Garden in New York City, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A source told ‘People’, “After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom Andrea invited everyone into the reception room where the stage was set up”.

Stevie Nicks, who has been a friend and mentor to Swift for years, also performed. Taylor Swift, 36, and Paul McCartney, meanwhile, have made no secret of their mutual admiration for each other.

They previously appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone together in 2020. More recently, Swift re-shared an Instagram post from the legendary British singer about his new album, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’.

Alongside the post on June 2, she praised Paul McCartney as an "eternally exceptional artist" and said she was "never not inspired" by him.

Her post came days after the Beatles star was asked during an interview if he would give Swift any advice on navigating the same level of global fame he has achieved in his own music career.

Paul McCartney told BBC Sounds, "You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame. The worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had, but I don't think she needs any advice to tell you the truth”.

McCartney later reiterated that if Swift asked him for advice, he would "definitely" oblige. “I'm like the older brother to that generation, or more like the grandad, actually”, he said.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Coming Up’ singer revealed that he met Swift, along with other young singers, including Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo at parties hosted by his wife, Nancy Shevell, and daughter, Stella McCartney.

"They're really cool people, they're very good. I like their voices. If they need any advice, yeah, I would be happy to give it, but I don't think they do”, he added.

--IANS

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