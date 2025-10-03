October 03, 2025 3:17 PM हिंदी

Patralekhaa reveals plans to begin her next project this December

Patralekhaa reveals plans to begin her next project this December

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Patralekhaa has revealed that she will begin work on her next project this December.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Phule’ actress shared her plans, expressing excitement about diving into a new role. Speaking about overwhelming response for Phule, Patralekhaa shared, “I’m incredibly grateful for all the love that’s come my way after Phule. It’s a film that holds a very special place in my heart.”

“I’ve been receiving some amazing scripts and exciting opportunities over the past few weeks, and I’m taking the time to read, I’m taking a little time to go through everything. There’s a lot I’m looking forward to, and I’ll be starting work on my next project this December. Thank you to everyone who’s believed in me and supported my journey,” she added.

Patralekhaa was recently seen playing Savitri Bai Phule’s role in the film, “Phule.” Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the movie also starred Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule. It was released in theatres on April 11, the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, the actress had opened up about the emotional journey of portraying Savitribai Phule in the biopic “Phule.” Describing the experience as transformative and deeply inspiring, Patralekhaa shared how stepping into the role of the pioneering social reformer carried immense responsibility, as she worked to capture Savitribai Phule’s struggles, strength, and legacy on screen.

She shared, “My thoughts were clear from the moment I was approached for the role. When I first spoke to Anand sir, he sent me the script, and it was quite thick. I remember calling him, saying, "Sir, this script is huge. I have so much to read!" But he reassured me, saying that it was just the first draft and that they would refine it further. After a year and a half, I received the final script, and it was beautifully written. It was a human drama, and I couldn't say no. From there on, it felt like a journey, and I just knew I had to be a part of it.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' request audiences not to support piracy (Photo credit: Hombale Films/X)

Makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' request audiences not to support piracy

Yash calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘new benchmark for Kannada & Indian cinema’

Yash calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘new benchmark for Kannada & Indian cinema’

Neeraj Ghaywan issues clarification on reports of him compensating ‘Homebound’ family with only Rs 10, 000

Neeraj Ghaywan issues clarification on reports of him compensating ‘Homebound’ family with only Rs 10, 000

Women's World Cup: Knight set to play 150th ODI as England opt to bowl against South Africa

Women's WC: Knight set for 150th ODI as England opt to bowl against South Africa

Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic on a Shikara Ride, revisits childhood memories at Dal Lake

Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic on a Shikara Ride, revisits childhood memories at Dal Lake

Germany: Munich airport reopens after drone sightings forced suspension of flight operations (File image)

Germany: Munich airport reopens after drone sightings forced suspension of flight operations

Akshay Kumar shares disturbing incident when his daughter was asked for nude pictures

Akshay Kumar shares disturbing incident when his daughter was asked for nude pictures

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

INS Sahyadri arrives at Malaysia's Kemaman Port, set to enhance bilateral engagement

INS Sahyadri arrives at Malaysia's Kemaman Port, set to enhance bilateral engagement

Actor, director Umapathy Ramaiah's film featuring Natty in the lead goes on floors (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Actor, director Umapathy Ramaiah's film featuring Natty in the lead goes on floors