Patna-born doctor Anjani Sinha takes charge as US Envoy to Singapore

Patna-born doctor Anjani Sinha takes charge as US Envoy to Singapore

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) From the bylanes of Patna to the corridors of global diplomacy, Dr Anjani K. Sinha has charted an inspiring journey.

The Delhi University alumnus and distinguished orthopaedic surgeon officially began his tenure as the US Ambassador to Singapore this week, marking another milestone for her whose life has been defined by service, skill, and statesmanship.

“I am deeply honoured to represent the US in Singapore, a friend of the US that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability,” Ambassador Sinha said upon his arrival in Singapore.

“President Trump has asked me to increase our ambitions for cooperation with Singapore, based on mutual respect and shared priorities. I look forward to working together in areas such as technology, energy, and security.”

Dr Sinha’s appointment underscores Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with Singapore -- a relationship that has thrived for nearly six decades.

The U.S.-Singapore partnership has brought tangible benefits to both nations through collaboration in emerging technologies, energy security, law enforcement, and defence.

Before stepping into diplomacy, Ambassador Sinha was widely regarded in the medical fraternity as an accomplished orthopaedic surgeon and successful entrepreneur.

“As a physician, I have spent my career connecting with people and delivering results, and I look forward to applying that same spirit of collaboration to deepen the ties between our two countries,” he said.

Known for his warmth and precision in both surgery and leadership, Sinha brings a unique blend of empathy and pragmatism to his new role.

Ambassador Sinha is joined in Singapore by his wife, Dr Kiki Sinha -- a retired anesthesiologist and faculty member at New York University.

The couple, married for 48 years, have two children and three grandchildren.

For Bihar, his appointment stands as a proud reminder that global diplomacy often begins with strong roots and hard-earned dreams.

