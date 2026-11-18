Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) A patient died at a government hospital in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, two days after he was allegedly transfused with blood of a different group, triggering concerns over patient safety and medical supervision at state-run healthcare facilities.

The incident took place at the Super Specialty Hospital under Jalpaiguri Medical College in Jalpaiguri town.

Following the patient's death, the hospital authorities constituted a three-member committee to investigate the alleged medical negligence. Four people, including a doctor, nurses, and a health worker, have been served show-cause notices.

According to sources, two patients were admitted to the same ward of the hospital. They were identified as Balin Roy, a resident of the Raninagar area of Jalpaiguri, and Birendranath Sharma, from Kachua Boalmari village in the district.

The blood groups of the two patients were different. While one had blood group A, the other had AB positive. However, Roy's family alleged that the nurse on duty administered AB positive blood to him instead of the required A group.

The family claimed that Roy's health deteriorated following the transfusion. A similar allegation was levelled by Sharma's family, which claimed that he was given A positive blood instead of AB positive. Both patients reportedly developed complications following the alleged transfusion errors, prompting their families to lodge complaints with the medical college authorities.

Sharma, who had been suffering from kidney problems, was admitted to the hospital eight days ago and was undergoing regular dialysis. His condition reportedly deteriorated after the wrong blood was administered on Monday. Doctors kept him under observation as he developed multiple complications. However, he succumbed to his condition on Wednesday.

The incident came to the notice of state Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee, who directed the authorities to take action. Following his intervention, show cause notices were issued to four hospital personnel.

The three-member committee has begun its investigation to establish how the alleged transfusion errors occurred and fix responsibility. Meanwhile, Roy is reportedly stable and recovering.

--IANS

sch/srk/skp