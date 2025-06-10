Parul Gulati undergoes gun training for ‘Donali’: Wanted to make sure I looked convincing

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati underwent intense training in handling firearms such as “the desi katta and double-barrel rifles” to bring authenticity to her character.

Talking about her preparation, Parul, who plays a dacoit in the film, said: "Playing a dacoit in Donali has been one of the most challenging yet exciting roles for me. I wanted to make sure I looked convincing while holding and firing the weapons.”

“It wasn’t just about action, it was about attitude, body language, and authenticity. Learning to handle the desi katta and double-barrel rifle gave me a whole new perspective on the character, and I wanted to ace it completely," she added.

Parul Gulati, who has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke,Selection Day and Girls Hostel, will be seen sharing screen space with actors Divyendu and Barun Sobti in “Donali”.

The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

Parul is also an entrepreneur and model who has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand ‘Nish Hair’. She debuted in TV serial, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum, in which she played the role of Bittan, the younger sister of Leher played by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam.

Last month, she made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and attended the world premiere of Eddington by director Ari Aster.

For the red carpet, Parul made a bold fashion statement in a custom-made ensemble crafted entirely out of hair, conceptualised by herself and designed by celebrated stylist and designer Mohit Rai and Riddhi Bansal.

The outfit took over a month to bring to life, involved a team of 12 skilled artisans, and took long painstaking hours of detailed craftsmanship.

--IANS

dc/