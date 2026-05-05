'Parivartan Hoye Gechhe': Bengal Verdict to Bay of Bengal Vision - From Mandate to Momentum

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) "Parivartan hoyechhe" captures more than an electoral outcome. It reflects a decisive public shift towards governance that delivers, connects, and integrates. The mandate that has aligned West Bengal with the national leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened a new pathway for India’s eastern strategy.

The political synchronisation between Delhi, Kolkata, and the Northeast provides a rare opportunity to convert intent into execution. The Prime Minister’s articulation of "Act East Act Fast" now stands on a foundation that can move at speed with clarity and purpose.

This moment carries implications far beyond domestic politics. It sets the stage for a renewed and confident partnership with Bangladesh, where development becomes the shared language of engagement. A politically aligned eastern corridor strengthens trust, accelerates connectivity, and restores momentum to bilateral initiatives that had slowed over time. At a time when uncertainties in western maritime routes, including disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, have exposed vulnerabilities in traditional trade flows, the eastern seaboard anchored in the Bay of Bengal gains strategic importance. The opening of integrated land and maritime routes through Bangladesh offers a stable and efficient alternative, reinforcing regional resilience. This is where the mandate in Bengal directly supports the larger vision of Act East by linking growth, security, and connectivity into a single forward-moving framework that benefits both nations and returns the development agenda to the people on both sides of the border.

Why the People Chose Change

The electoral verdict is rooted in a clear aspiration for development. Voters across Bengal responded to the promise of coordinated governance, infrastructure expansion, industrial revival, and job creation. There is visible fatigue with administrative delays and fragmented authority. The idea of a double-engine government has translated into a demand for faster delivery, better connectivity, and transparent systems. The electorate has moved beyond narrow political narratives and chosen a forward-looking economic agenda that links Bengal to the larger national and regional growth story.

India and Bangladesh: Restoring Confidence Through Growth

The most immediate and meaningful impact of this shift is on India’s relationship with Bangladesh. The bilateral partnership has remained strong in intent but has faced periodic constraints in execution. The present moment offers an opportunity to restore confidence on both sides of the border through visible outcomes. The relationship must now be anchored in trust, predictability, and shared prosperity. India’s development agenda in the East is closely linked to Bangladesh’s growth trajectory. A stable, confident, and economically vibrant Bangladesh directly strengthens India’s eastern region.

From Border Management to Border Development

The transformation must begin at the border. The India-Bangladesh boundary can evolve from a line of regulation into a zone of opportunity. Modern integrated check posts, efficient land customs systems, and digital clearance platforms can reduce delays and enhance trade flows. Border haats and local trade networks can energise grassroots economies. The emphasis should be on ease of movement for goods and people engaged in legitimate economic activity. This shift in approach will build trust and create visible benefits for communities that have historically felt disconnected from national growth.

Resolving Pending Agreements with Sensitivity

Long-pending issues such as the Teesta water sharing arrangement and the renewal of the Ganga water framework require timely and balanced resolution. These agreements carry both economic and emotional significance. A transparent, data-driven, and mutually respectful approach will strengthen confidence in India’s commitments. The political alignment in West Bengal provides the space to move forward with clarity and sensitivity while addressing local concerns.

Connectivity as the Core of Integration

Connectivity remains the backbone of the India-Bangladesh partnership. Rail links, road corridors, inland waterways, and port access through Chattogram and Mongla are central to this vision. For India’s northeastern states, Bangladesh provides the most efficient route to global markets. For Bangladesh, integration with India’s vast market and infrastructure network opens new avenues for growth. This is a natural economic complementarity that must be strengthened through sustained investment and policy support.

Ease of Travel and Business as Confidence Builders

Mobility is a powerful instrument of diplomacy. Liberalised visa regimes for business, medical travel, education, and cultural exchange can rebuild people-to-people trust. Predictable trade policies, simplified compliance frameworks, and transparent regulatory systems will encourage businesses on both sides to expand engagement. The objective is to create an environment where economic activity flows smoothly without disrupting domestic growth priorities in either country.

Economic Complementarity and Shared Value Chains

India and Bangladesh are well-positioned to develop integrated manufacturing and supply chains. Sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, and light engineering offer strong potential for collaboration. Joint industrial zones near the border can attract investment and generate employment. The guiding principle should be mutual benefit, ensuring that growth in one country reinforces growth in the other. This approach will reduce perceptions of imbalance and build a durable economic partnership.

Energy and Maritime Cooperation in the Bay of Bengal

Energy cooperation has already created a strong foundation through cross-border electricity trade and fuel supply arrangements. This can be expanded into renewable energy partnerships and joint infrastructure projects. The Bay of Bengal is emerging as a critical economic and strategic space. India and Bangladesh can work together to strengthen maritime security, develop port infrastructure, and facilitate regional trade. This cooperation will enhance stability and create new economic opportunities across the region.

Northeast India as the Gateway to the East

The integration of India’s northeastern states with Bangladesh is central to the success of the Act East policy. Improved connectivity will transform the Northeast from a peripheral region into a vibrant economic hub. Trade corridors linking the Northeast to Southeast Asia through Bangladesh and Myanmar can redefine regional commerce. This is not only an economic imperative but also a strategic necessity for balanced regional development.

A Partnership Based on Respect and Reciprocity

The future of India-Bangladesh relations rests on a partnership of equals. The emphasis must remain on respect, sensitivity, and reciprocity. A development-first approach that recognises each other’s priorities will strengthen long-term cooperation. Institutional mechanisms, regular dialogue, and sustained engagement will ensure continuity and stability in the relationship.

From Bengal to Southeast Asia: A Regional Transformation

The impact of this transformation extends beyond bilateral ties. With Bangladesh as a central partner, India’s eastern corridor can connect seamlessly to Myanmar and the broader Southeast Asian region. This integrated network of land and maritime routes will position eastern India as a key node in regional and global trade. It aligns with the larger Indo-Pacific vision and strengthens economic resilience across the region.

Conclusion: Delivering on the Promise of Change

"Parivartan hoyechhe" now carries the responsibility of delivery. The alignment of political will, economic vision, and regional cooperation has created a moment of opportunity. The success of "Act East Act Fast" will be measured by the speed of execution, the fairness of partnerships, and the tangible benefits delivered to people on both sides of the border.

The path forward is clear. Build trust through growth. Connect economies through infrastructure. Strengthen partnerships through respect. In doing so, India and Bangladesh can together shape a new eastern horizon that drives prosperity not only for themselves but for the wider region.

(The author is a former diplomat and strategic affairs expert. Views expressed are personal)

--IANS

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