Paris Hilton: Being a mom, it’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton, who has son Phoenix, and daughter London with her husband Carter Reum, says she loves her family life.

She says in her new documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir: "Being a mom, it’s the most beautiful thing I have ever experienced. (It’s) the kind of love that’s so deep, it changes you forever. When I look at my baby’s faces, I see everything I was ever meant to be. London and Phoenix are my whole heart, my ‘cutesie crew.'”

"Every smile, every cuddle, every little moment with them feels like pure magic. They’ve given my life a new kind of sparkle — one that’s deeper, softer and so full of love it takes my breath away."

Last year, she praised her husband Carter for filling their family home with "love, laughter, and fun,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She took to Instagram on Father's Day to heap praise on her husband.

Paris wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "Happy Father’s Day to the Dada who fills our home with love, laughter, and fun. Watching you be a dad is the greatest gift — your kindness, patience, and playful heart make every day magical Phoenix, London, and I adore you beyond words. Forever grateful for our #CutesieCrew.”

Paris also paid tribute to her own dad on Father's Day.

The socialite wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to my incredible dad @RickHilton7 The most loyal, loving, and protective man. Thank you for always believing in me and letting me chase my dreams I’m so lucky to be your daughter. Love you forever #FathersDay. (sic)"

Paris first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s for her presence in New York City's social scene, ventured into fashion modeling in 2000, and was proclaimed "New York's leading It Girl" in 2001.

The reality television series The Simple Life, in which she co-starred with her friend Nicole Richie, and a leaked 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, later released as 1 Night in Paris shot her to global fame.

