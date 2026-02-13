Parineeti Chopra shares a pic of her cute wedding gift to Raghav Chadha

February 13, 2026 5:33 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, on Friday, shared a glimpse of a beautiful personal wedding gift she had gifted her husband Raghav Chadha at the time of their wedding in 2023.

Sharing the picture of the adorable gift, Parineeti wrote,“Got this mini bookshelf made with personalised elements from our life, as a wedding gift for Raghav. Too cute na? You have to buy! (covered up some stuff for privacy)”.

The actress revealed that she had a customised miniature bookshelf crafted, that incorporated personalised elements from the life of Parineeti and Raghav together. The handcrafted piece resembles a tiny open wooden cabinet with detailed shelves filled with miniature books, framed artwork, decorative pieces, a small clock, plants, and intimate symbolic touches.

The miniature also features carefully arranged things like stacked mini books, wall frames, a small table setting, a tiny chair, and decorative accents that appear to reflect shared memories and personal milestones. It also featured a small house cutout that was imprinted with the initials of Parineeti and Raghav. It also had a small miniature portrait of the holy shrine of the Golden temple. As mentioned by Parineeti in the caption, some elements were intentionally covered by her in the picture for privacy purposes.

For the uninitiated, Parineeti and Raghav took the wedding vows in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance, attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Their love story reportedly began in London, where they studied together years before reconnecting in India.

On the acting front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. It is directed, produced and co-written by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released on Netflix.

Parineeti made her screen debut in a supporting role in the romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Her next was Habib Faisal's action romantic drama Ishaqzaade, in which she played a leading role opposite Arjun Kapoor.

