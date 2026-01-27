Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 goes pan-India, engages over 6.76 crore participants

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship student interaction programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, marked a significant milestone in the evolution of the initiative as it expanded into a truly pan-India dialogue with students from across the country.

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has grown into a nationwide movement driven by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of bringing students, parents, teachers and society together to create an atmosphere where every child’s individuality is recognised, nurtured and encouraged to flourish without fear or pressure.

Traditionally organised in Delhi with students participating at a single venue, this year’s edition broke new ground.

Prime Minister Modi interacted directly with students from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Dev Mogra in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam, symbolically connecting the east, west, north, south and the heart of India on one common platform.

The scale of participation in PPC 2026 reflected its growing reach and popularity.

More than 4.5 crore people registered for the programme, while an additional 2.26 crore individuals actively took part in various activities linked to Pariksha Pe Charcha.

This took the total participation for the year to over 6.76 crore, underscoring the programme’s expanding national footprint.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has been organised annually since 2018.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi engages with students, teachers and parents from across the country, sharing guidance on how to approach board and entrance examinations in a calm, confident and stress-free manner, while also addressing broader issues related to learning and personal growth.

Participants for the interaction are usually selected through a nationwide competition.

Winners are given the opportunity to attend the event, and some are chosen to interact directly with the Prime Minister, making the programme a memorable experience for students from diverse backgrounds.

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on February 10, 2025, at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi and introduced a new, innovative format.

It featured 36 students drawn from government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE institutions and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Alumni of the PRERANA initiative, along with winners of Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha, were also part of the interaction.

That edition was organised across seven separate episodes, each focusing on themes such as sports, discipline, mental health, nutrition, technology, financial awareness, creativity and positivity, giving the programme a wider and more holistic dimension.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 also created history by setting a Guinness World Record in 2025. It attracted participation from students in more than 245 countries, teachers from 153 countries and parents from 149 countries, highlighting its global resonance among the Indian diaspora and education stakeholders worldwide.

Participation in the initiative has seen remarkable growth over the years, rising from just 22,000 participants in its inaugural edition in 2018 to 3.56 crore registrations in 2025.

In addition, 1.55 crore people took part in nationwide Jan Andolan activities linked to PPC, taking the overall engagement close to 5 crore that year.

Recognised by Guinness World Records for achieving 3.53 crore registrations in 2025, Pariksha Pe Charcha now returns with its 2026 edition, aiming to further strengthen the message of joyful learning and promote a culture of stress-free examinations across the country.

