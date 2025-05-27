Pari Mirza to step into B-town with the underworld drama "Bombay"

May 27, 2025 9:08 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Pari Mirza is all set to make her way in Bollywood with the forthcoming drama titled "Bombay". Talking about her big debut, the Miss India finalist shared that she has given her all to the role and is extremely excited to see how the audience responds to her work.

Spilling her excitement, Pari said, "This is indeed a special and heartwarming feeling for me and I truly can't wait for the big day to happen. As an artist, right from childhood, I have looked forward to this big day and now that it's finally happening, I am immensely excited and grateful to the universe. The fact that it will be released in 4 languages makes it all the way more fun as my work will be seen by audiences preferring different languages."

"I have worked extremely hard for my character and it's just a very satisfying feeling to realize that your work is set to be out soon. Fingers crossed and looking forward to some love and appreciation," she added.

"Bombay" will be reaching the big screen on May 30th. The project will be out in 4 languages. While it has been named "Bombay" in Hindi, the film is called "Mawaali" in Marathi. Telugu cinema lovers know the movie as "Gaayam", whereas, in Kannada, it has been termed "Mandya".

Made under the direction of Sanjay Niranjan, the movie will boast an impressive cast with Gavie Chahal, Deepshika Nagpal, Danish Bhatt, Ganesh Pai, Vandana Lalwani, Akshita Agnihotri, Ashish Warang, Jassi Singh, Deepak Bhatia, and Pradeep Kabra in pivotal roles, along with others.

Produced under the banner of Firdous Shaikh, "Bombay" talks about the underworld don Ulas Mhatre, who trusts his gang members Nana, Tatya, and Sherry for his operations.

The official release date for the movie has not been announced yet.

--IANS

pm/

