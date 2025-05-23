Paresh Rawal did not shoot for the film ‘Hera Pheri 3’, confirms source amid allegations by Akshay Kumar’s lawyer

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) In a new development, a source close to actor Paresh Rawal has clarified that he did not shoot for the upcoming film “Hera Pheri 3.”

This statement comes amid controversy sparked by Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, whose lawyer recently accused Rawal of unprofessional behavior. The lawyer confirmed that a legal notice was sent to the veteran actor following his decision to walk out of Priyadarshan's “Hera Pheri 3.” Additionally, the lawyer stated that approximately three and a half minutes of the film had already been shot.

Amid these allegations, a source close to Paresh Rawal told IANS, “Calling someone like Paresh Rawal, a stalwart with four decades of iconic work, ‘unprofessional’ is not just unfair, it’s laughable. Let’s be clear: the film hadn’t even started. There was a promo shoot, not a film schedule. The real shoot is planned for sometime next year. So, the idea that he ‘walked out’ is just the worst theatrical imagination at best.”

The source added, “He exited long before the tent was even pitched, before the lights, camera, and chaos of the circus rolled into town. Paresh Rawal is someone who has built his career one role at a time—not on headlines, but on honesty, discipline, and sheer craft. He doesn’t need the noise, and certainly doesn’t thrive on it.”

On May 18, Paresh Rawal officially announced his departure from the film via a post on X. He made it clear that his exit was not related to any "creative issues."

The actor addressed the circulating rumors about his departure from the highly anticipated comedy sequel, which suggested he left due to creative differences with the director, Priyadarshan. Rawal was quick to set the record straight and dispel these speculations. He tweeted, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

In response to Rawal’s abrupt exit from the “Hera Pheri 3” shoot, Akshay Kumar’s production company, Cape of Good Films, filed a lawsuit seeking Rs 25 crore in damages. The production house also released a detailed statement outlining the legal grounds for the suit. According to the statement, Paresh Rawal had received a signing amount of Rs 11 lakh and never voiced any concerns or dissatisfaction during the initial phase of filming.

After the lawsuit was filed, Paresh Rawal mentioned in an interview that he had informed Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Priyadarshan about his decision to leave. However, in separate interviews, both Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan claimed to be unaware of Rawal’s departure.

Additionally, a source close to the production house revealed to IANS that a significant factor behind Paresh Rawal’s exit was his demand for extra payment, despite already receiving a substantial fee. An insider said, “Mr. Paresh is a veteran actor, and we've had the pleasure of working with him on several projects. However, this behavior seems unprofessional and was completely unexpected from someone of his stature.”

Paresh Rawal portrayed Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two "Hera Pheri" films, released in 2000 and 2006. Both films were directed by Priyadarshan, who is also directing the upcoming third installment.

--IANS

ps/