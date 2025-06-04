Paraguay and India learning from each other: President Santiago Pena Palacios on strengthening bilateral ties

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Visiting Paraguay President Santiago Pena Palacios on Wednesday expressed optimism about strengthening ties between the two nations during his first official visit to India. Noting the historical significance of his visit, he said it marked only the second time a Paraguayan head of state has come to India and emphasised that both countries are learning from each other.

"This visit will serve as a seal of trust, confidence, and mutual understanding," Pena said.

"Paraguay is ready to play in the big leagues. We hope the Indian business community and institutions like IMC will use this opportunity to deepen our relationship."

Pena called India "not just a country or a continent, but a civilisation that has given so much to the Western world".

"It’s an honour to be here on behalf of all Paraguayans. Our last state visit to India was thirteen years ago, right after the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. That visit was brief, but this time, it is truly significant."

Highlighting historical connections, Pena recalled Paraguay’s admiration for Mahatma Gandhi.

"In 1955, during a session at the UN General Assembly, Paraguay’s Foreign Minister quoted Gandhi while advocating for peace and prosperity. We are excited to be at a stage where Paraguay is learning from India, and India is also learning from Paraguay."

Pena acknowledged the challenges that remain in building deeper bilateral ties.

"There are still many gaps to fill. History helps us understand each other. Just as India was shaped by its past, so was Paraguay," he said.

He drew parallels between the colonial histories of the two nations, noting: "While the British arrived in India in the early 1600s, the Spanish reached Paraguay in the 1500s. They discovered not only abundant land and water but a resilient people. Paraguay gained independence in 1811, telling the Spanish they were free to return home. From that moment, our development accelerated."

By the mid-19th century, Paraguay was considered the most advanced nation in Latin America, boasting a steam railway, heavy industry, and global leadership in cotton production. "Our cotton was traded at premium prices on the London Stock Exchange," Pena said.

However, he also recounted the devastating War of the Triple Alliance (1864–1870), during which Paraguay lost 70 per cent of its territory and 90 per cent of its male population.

"It was nearly an extermination of our people. But our determination to remain independent and sovereign endured," he said.

Following the war, Paraguay underwent a long period of reconstruction.

"The first half of the 20th century was focused on rebuilding. With so few men left, women played a critical role in shaping society. Today, we remain a conservative nation where family values are central," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed President Pena in Mumbai.

Taking to social media platform X, Fadnavis wrote: "It was a great honour to meet and welcome the Hon President of Paraguay, Mr Santiago Pena to Mumbai & State of Maharashtra! It was a pleasure interacting with him. Our enriching dialogue explored promising avenues for collaboration between Maharashtra and Paraguay. His recent meeting with Hon PM Narendra Modi ji makes us looks forward to a resilient and enduring partnership between two nations! Wishing you a wonderful stay in Mumbai, Hon President Sir."

