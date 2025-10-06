Pant likely to return via Ranji Trophy in late October, pending fitness clearance

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to make his return to competitive cricket for Delhi in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy later this month, and pending medical clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

IANS understands that Pant, who has been at the CoE since mid-September, is scheduled to have another assessment on his right foot next week by the medical team.

This agency also understands that Pant, who turned 28 on Saturday, has been rigorously training at the CoE and seems on track to take the field soon.

Earlier this month, Pant began his batting sessions in the CoE nets, an indication that his recovery has been going at a remarkable pace.

“As per the current progression, Pant could be cleared very soon. If he’s declared fully fit by the medical team, then he might be available for the two Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi from October 25, considering the one against Hyderabad begins on October 15, which is too tight for testing match fitness. When he links up with the Delhi team and turns out for them, it all depends on the all-important clearance,” further said the sources to IANS on Monday.

Pant suffered a fracture in the metatarsal of his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in late July, after inside-edging a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.

That forced him to retire hurt on 37, with scans at the hospital later confirming the fracture. Remarkably, Pant returned to bat on the following day, despite arriving at the Old Trafford Stadium in a moonboot, and eventually made 54.

Since then, the longish recovery period meant Pant has missed out on playing in the ongoing two-game Test series against the West Indies and the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, starting on October 19 in Perth.

If Pant fares well in the Ranji Trophy games for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, then he will be included in India’s squad for the two-match Test series against World Test Championship winners South Africa, starting on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Pant, India’s vice-captain in Tests, amassed 479 runs in seven innings at a stunning average of 68.42 on the tour of England, including hitting two sparkling centuries in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds.

--IANS

nr/