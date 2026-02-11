Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's principles continue to remain guiding light, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, describing him as a guiding force for every generation of the nation.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968), a prominent political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, is remembered for his philosophy of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan).

His vision highlighted development rooted in India's cultural ethos, advocating harmony between the individual, society, and nature rather than focusing solely on material progress. Upadhyay led the Jana Sangh until his untimely death in 1968.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "To the unparalleled devotee of the Motherland, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, respectful homage on his sacred death anniversary."

"His principles and thoughts, rooted in values, will continue to remain a guiding light for every generation of the country," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, paying homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, described him as the "pioneer of Antyodaya and integral humanism" and a "great national thinker".

"The person who stands at the last row, his development is itself the indicator of the nation's development -- the thinker who gave this idea, Deendayal Ji, will continue to remain an eternal source of inspiration for nation-building for countless generations," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X and paid tributes to the "selfless Karmayogi and great thinker", Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

"Through his 'Ekatma Manav Darshan' (Integral Humanism), the mantra of 'Antyodaya' that he gave -- to take development to the last person in society -- remains even today the foundation for building a Viksit Bharat. His ideals of service to the nation and complete dedication will forever continue to guide our path," Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath took to social media and paid tributes to the founder member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

"The spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in the double-engine government is a living expression of his very thought and philosophy. Inspired by the ideals of revered Pandit ji, the state government is fully committed to the upliftment of villages, the poor, farmers, women, and the person standing at the last rung of society," CM Yogi posted on X.

