Pallavi Joshi reveals how her professional equation with husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has evolved

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘The Bengal Files’, has spoken about her professional equation with her husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Vivek has directed the film, and has a long professional history with his wife. The actress-producer spoke with IANS at her home in the Andheri area of Mumbai, ahead of the release of ‘The Bengal Files’, and said that there’s no difference between working with him as a co-producer and working with him as a life partner.

Talking about how it works between them as co-producers and life partners, she told IANS, “Actually, they have kind of merged now. Because Vivek and I, we actually started working together even before we got married. Vivek used to do ad films then and I've done some modeling for him. Then we've also done television together. So our working relationship has been established. And because we live in the same house and we work in the office and we go to the same sets, there is a lot of overlap in our lives”.

She further mentioned, “The only flip side to it is that the work never stops because when we are home, we keep talking about work. So there is no downtime for us, which sometimes we need to put our foot down and say, ‘We are not going to talk shop anymore’. So that is the only flip side. But otherwise, I think it's great to have families working together”.

‘The Bengal Files’ stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, The film is a worldwide release by Zee Studios, and will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.

--IANS

