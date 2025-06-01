June 01, 2025 6:03 PM हिंदी

Palash Sen remembers KK on his death anniversary: I owe my career to you

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Playback singer Palash Sen is remembering the late singer KK on his death anniversary. On Sunday, Palash Sen took to his Instagram, and shared two throwback pictures of himself with the late singer.

The first picture features him and KK. The second picture is from the sets of a sketch comedy show, and also features their fellow playback singer Shaan.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “3 years ago, you left us and I know you are in a much happier and a much more peaceful place now.. I've always maintained this.. I owe my career to you.. You will always be the best singer India has ever heard and as I get ready to get on stage tonight.. I'm gonna say a prayer in my heart and dedicate the show to you”.

“I'll sing your song tonight, and will be thinking of you my brother. Miss You. Love you my bro !! Mera yaar. Immortal KK”, he added.

All three of them brought a fresh texture to Hindi film songs of the 1990s, and offered a new sound, which was different from the likes of Udit Narayan or Kumar Sanu, the reigning kings of the 1990s Hindi music.

While KK and Shaan had successful careers in mainstream Hindi film music, Palash Sen made it big in the indie pop space.

KK passed away on May 31, 2022 after he performed a concert at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. After the concert, he returned to his hotel in Esplanade. He complained of feeling unwell on the way back to his hotel, where he experienced cardiac arrest. He collapsed, and efforts to revive him at the hotel were unsuccessful. KK was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) where he was declared dead. He was 53 years old.

The upcoming film ‘Metro In Dino’ is pinching the fans of the late singer as the ‘Metro’ franchise is known for KK’s voice.

--IANS

aa/

