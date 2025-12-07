Palash Muchhal shares wedding update with Smriti Mandhana in public statement after cheating allegations

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Music composer Palash Muchhal has issued a public statement, and has shared that his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been called off.

On Sunday, he took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a long note saying that he would like to take a “step back”.

He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily to baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified”.

He further mentioned, “Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time”.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were slated to marry on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra. After their wedding was postponed (officially due to a health emergency involving Smriti Mandhana’s father), screenshots of chats allegedly between Muchhal and another woman began circulating online.

The alleged messages date back several months. In the messages, the composer is said to have invited the woman to meet, while remaining evasive about his relationship status. The Instagram account that first shared the chats has since been deactivated.

The cheating allegations remain unproven, they are based on leaked screenshots and online speculation.

--IANS

aa/