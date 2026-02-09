February 09, 2026 4:18 PM हिंदी

Pakistan’s Sindh emerges as distressing case of policy failure and neglect

Pakistan’s Sindh emerges as distressing case of policy failure and neglect

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Despite adequate funding and provincial autonomy following the 18th Amendment in Pakistan, Sindh has emerged as a distressing case of policy failure and neglect, according to a new report.

The ‘Household Integrated Economic Survey 2024-25’ reflects the paradox, painting two Pakistans — one advancing and the other left behind, according to Express Tribune.

For example, Sindh has highest proportion of households (14 per cent) without any toilet facilities -- worse than the so-called backward province of Balochistan (12 per cent) and far behind Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), which are both around 5 per cent each, the report reveals.

Rural Sindh still relies on hand pumps for drinking water than any other province.

There is a 10 per cent literacy gap between Sindh and Punjab. Almost 40 per cent of Sindh's school-aged kids are not enrolled, and only two-thirds are fully vaccinated, compared to 79 per cent in Punjab.

“It is also worth noting that Sindh does not have to deal with political instability in the same way as most other provinces, as the same party has held comfortable majorities for the past four election cycles,” the report noted.

The report laments that unless progress is made across the board in all provinces, real national progress becomes impossible.

According to a recent article in Lahore-based Friday Times, the need of the hour is to allow provinces to raise adequate resources, which would also help address the overall fiscal deficit faced by the federal government.

For example, Balochistan should receive the “net proceeds” of excise duty on natural gas, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on electricity, as envisaged in Article 161(1)(a) and (b) of the Constitution - something that is presently not being implemented.

“Their current shares in sales tax under the 7th NFC Award are as low as 9 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. Despite their rich natural resources -- oil, gas, and electricity -- their low population results in meagre shares of the revenues generated from the goods they produce. Sindh faces similar issues,” the article states.

After the 18th Amendment, the right to levy wealth tax, capital gains tax on immovable property, gift tax, inheritance tax, etc., rests with the provinces. However, they are unwilling to impose these taxes on the rich and powerful. This lack of political will exists at both the federal and provincial levels.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Pak stares at $1.2 billion of vaccine import bill by 2031 as India halts supply

Pak stares at $1.2 billion of vaccine import bill by 2031 as India halts supply

T20 WC: Netherlands seek first win as Namibia kickstart their Group A campaign

T20 WC: Netherlands seek first win as Namibia kickstart their Group A campaign

Prakash Raj clears the air on Prabhas's 'Spirit'; tells fake news peddlers to "grow up and have a life!" (Photo Credit: Prakash Raj/Instagram)

Prakash Raj clears the air on Prabhas's 'Spirit'; tells fake news peddlers to "grow up and have a life!"

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains amid positive cues on India-US trade deal

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains amid positive cues on India-US trade deal

Ektaa Kapoor recalls the time she cried during the narration of 'Laila Majnu'

Ektaa Kapoor recalls the time she cried during the narration of 'Laila Majnu'

Indian women's cricket team reach Australia for multi-format series

Indian women's cricket team reaches Australia for multi-format series

Govt set to release new series of GDP, CPI, and IIP data: Minister

Govt set to release new series of GDP, CPI, and IIP data: Minister

Anil Kapoor on 42 years of 'Mashaal': The fire still burns just as strong

Anil Kapoor on 42 years of 'Mashaal': The fire still burns just as strong

India and Seychelles ink agreements in key sectors, open new vistas for cooperation

India and Seychelles ink agreements in key sectors, open new vistas for cooperation

“A great opportunity to prove myself”: Araijeet Singh Hundal ready for FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 challenge after strong injury comeback

"Great opportunity to prove myself”: Araijeet Hundal ready for FIH Men’s Pro League challenge after strong injury comeback