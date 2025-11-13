Pakistan's Senate approves 27th Constitutional Amendment bill despite opposition's protest

Islamabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Pakistan's Senate on Thursday passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment bill after a second round of voting amid opposition's protest. The clauses of the amendment were already approved with two-thirds majority, local media reported on Thursday.

The bill passed by Pakistan's National Assembly on Wednesday included 56 clauses and was presented in the Senate in the same form. JUI-F leaders were present in the House while defected senators Saifullah Abro and Ahmad Khan from PTI and JUI-F were present during the session to cast their votes, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

After approval in the Senate, the 27th Constitutional Amendment will be sent to Pakistan's President. Pakistan's Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will forward the bill and after President's approval, the Ministry of Law will issue a gazette notification.

The amendment includes removal of changes previously made to Article 255, Article 214, and Clause 2 of Article 168, and removal of the amendment to Article 42. Earlier, the Senate had approved these four amendments in the original 27th Constitutional Amendment. However, they were later deleted through new changes made by the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has said that they would start a political movement against the 27th Constitutional Amendment from Friday, pledging to restore judiciary and the office of the chief justice's power that they claim have been curbed by the amendment.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said, "The office of the chief justice has been abolished — we will restore it." He stated, "We will restore the dignity and powers of the judiciary,” he added, arguing that while judicial reforms may be necessary, the government’s current approach toward the judges was “unacceptable."

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai announced that opposition will start protest on Friday. He said that movement will remain peaceful and is aimed to restore the mandate of the people, which he claimed had been "stolen."

Achakzai said, "We will protest and we will not even throw a stone." He further stated, "We will also write to foreign envoys, urging them to reconsider or rescind any agreements made with the current government."

