Pakistan’s religious freedom claims under scrutiny amid persecution of minorities

Islamabad, July 11 (IANS) Pakistan has witnessed recurring allegations of forced conversions and marriages involving Sikh and Hindu girls, with such incidents continuing to raise concerns over the persecution of religious minorities in the country. Minority families in Pakistan have repeatedly alleged that their daughters were lured under the pretext of love or coerced into conversion before being married off, a report has stated.

“Human rights organisations at both national and international levels have also expressed concern over these issues. If Pakistan truly claims to be committed to protecting minorities and ensuring religious freedom, it must go beyond formal statements and ensure fair investigations, strict punishment for offenders, and justice for victims,” a report in Khalsa Vox detailed.

“The safety of minority girls, the protection of their religious rights, and the restoration of trust among their families are essential for any claim of religious tolerance to be credible. The true test of any democratic and constitutional system lies in how effectively it protects its most vulnerable and minority citizens,” it added.

According to the report, Pakistan has long projected itself as a champion of religious freedom and the protection of minority communities. Through initiatives such as the Kartarpur Corridor and the facilitation of Sikh pilgrimages, it has sought to present itself as a country committed to religious tolerance.

However, the deteriorating state of minority religious sites within Pakistan has continued to cast doubt on the country's claims of safeguarding minority rights.

The report noted that thousands of temples, gurdwaras, and other religious sites in Pakistan since the partition have either been completely destroyed, illegally occupied, or converted for other purposes.

“The recent incident of the demolition of a nearly 125-year-old gurdwara in Faisalabad (formerly known as Farooqabad) has once again exposed the reality behind Pakistan’s claims of religious tolerance. Similarly, reports have repeatedly emerged of Guru Granth Sahib being removed from several historic gurdwaras, which have then been turned into schools or other institutions. This is not merely about buildings but about the faith and cultural heritage of millions of people,” the report detailed.

“The irony is that while Pakistan invites Sikh and other minority pilgrims from India with messages of respect and devotion, minorities living within its own borders are often forced to live in fear, insecurity, and discrimination. Issues such as encroachment on religious sites, forced conversions, abduction of minority girls, and difficulties in accessing justice have frequently been raised on international platforms,” it added.

Highlighting the stark gap between Pakistan's claims and its actions, the report said that if the country is truly committed to religious freedom and the protection of minorities, it must move beyond symbolic gestures and publicity, safeguard all religious sites, remove illegal encroachments, take strict action against offenders, and guarantee minorities their constitutional rights.

--IANS

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