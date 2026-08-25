August 25, 2026 4:34 PM हिंदी

Pakistan’s healthcare crisis comes under scrutiny after woman gives birth in Karachi hospital washroom

Pakistan’s healthcare crisis comes under scrutiny after woman gives birth in Karachi hospital washroom

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Pakistan’s strained public healthcare system has come under renewed scrutiny after a woman reportedly gave birth in a washroom at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi, highlighting concerns over overcrowding, delays and gaps in basic patient care, a report has said.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has triggered questions over the treatment provided to the woman during labour, according to The Pak Observer report.

An inquiry reportedly found shortcomings in the care extended to her, including concerns that she was asked to “walk around” despite being in labour before eventually delivering her baby in the hospital washroom.

The incident has raised serious questions about whether the woman was assessed promptly and whether basic maternity-care protocols were followed, the report said.

Labour can progress rapidly and may require immediate medical intervention, making timely assessment and continuous monitoring particularly important for the safety of both mother and child.

The episode has also drawn attention to a broader problem facing Pakistan’s public healthcare system. Large government hospitals receive huge numbers of patients, many of whom depend on public facilities because they cannot afford private treatment or lack access to adequate healthcare in their local areas. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff often work under intense pressure, while overcrowding and shortages of personnel and resources add to the challenges.

However, healthcare experts and observers have long stressed that difficult working conditions alone cannot explain failures in basic patient care. Effective hospital management, adequate supervision, clear procedures and accountability are equally important to ensure that patients receive timely and appropriate treatment, as per the expert.

The challenges are particularly acute outside major cities, where access to qualified doctors, diagnostic facilities and specialist services remains limited. Patients with serious illnesses or pregnancy-related complications may have to travel long distances to reach tertiary-care hospitals, sometimes arriving when their conditions have already become more difficult to manage.

--IANS

pk

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