Pakistan’s deepening HIV crisis exposes failure to enforce basic health standards: Report

Islamabad, Dec 11 (IANS) The deepening HIV crisis in Pakistan is not only a medical emergency but also demonstrates institutional rot and showcases the consequences of years of neglect, the failure to implement basic health standards and the human cost of corruption. According to regional data, Pakistan, with a sharp increase in HIV cases, is ranked second among nations in the Asia-Pacific, a report has stated.

The shocking statistics highlight the use of contaminated syringes, unregulated blood transfusions, fake doctors and violations of medical rules. Health officials have reported 3,995 registered HIV-positive children in Sindh, a figure that only represents documented cases, according to a report in European Times.

Experts fear that the total number of cases are far more in number, particularly in rural and marginalised areas where testing is rare and stigma keeps many people from seeking medical assistance. Recently, Sindh's Health Minister was briefed on what was described as an "extremely alarming" spread of HIV infections, especially among children, as per the report.

According to the data, more than 600,000 fake doctors practice in Pakistan, with 40 per cent of them based in Karachi. The figure demonstrates the deepening medical malpractice crisis in Pakistan. With insufficient oversight, these fake doctors operate freely, reusing syringes, mishandling blood, and conducting unsafe procedures that further increase the spread of HIV.

"Pakistan’s healthcare system, long burdened by underfunding and mismanagement, has repeatedly failed to uphold global standard operating procedures (SOPs) for infection prevention and control. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNAIDS have established clear protocols for safe blood transfusions, syringe disposal, and patient management," the European Times report stated.

The few HIV treatment centres that are present in Pakistan face shortages of testing kits, antiretroviral medicines, and trained staff, resulting in diagnosis and treatment delay. Patients often suffer as they have to move from one hospital to another in search of basic care.

"Pakistan’s deepening HIV crisis is more than a medical emergency; it is a reflection of institutional rot. It exposes the consequences of years of neglect, the failure to enforce basic health standards, and the human cost of corruption. The tragedy of nearly 4,000 HIV-positive children in Sindh, the epidemic of quack doctors, and the routine use of contaminated medical tools together form a damning indictment of the state’s indifference. This is not a story of a virus spreading silently; it is a story of systemic failure that allows the virus to thrive," the report added.

--IANS

akl/as