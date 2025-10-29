Pakistan's billion-dollar seizure only photo-op ahead of new FATF evaluations: Report

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Recently, Pakistan's Navy announced what it described as one of the largest narcotics seizures in its history - intercepting drugs worth nearly USD 1 billion aboard two dhows in the Arabian Sea. However, the billion dollar seizure turned out to be only a photo-op without any prosecutions, asset freezes or convictions, a report has detailed.

As Pakistan is set to face a new round of evaluations by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the questions remains whether it will implement systemic reform or only stage another encore on the high seas.

The said operation was conducted under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 — part of the US-backed Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and hailed as a triumph of international cooperation.

According to the official statement released by CMF, the first dhow, boarded on October 18, was found to be carrying over two metric tonnes of crystal methamphetamine, estimated to be worth USD 822 million.

Less than 48 hours later, a second dhow was intercepted, which was found to be carrying 350 kilogrammes of meth and 50 kilogrammes of cocaine valued at combined USD 150 million. According to the statement, the two vessels had "no nationality." The figures gained attention in news with Pakistani television running the story on loop and global media outlets also reporting about it.

"The visuals were dramatic, the valuation staggering, and the symbolism powerful: a state fighting back against the traffickers who have long haunted its coasts. Yet beneath the surface of this apparent success lies a more uncomfortable question. Was this truly a decisive strike in the global war on drugs — or was it, as some observers now argue, a performance of compliance aimed as much at international regulators as at smugglers?" questioned Ashish Singh in a piece for The Sunday Guardian newspaper.

"For Pakistan, the timing could hardly be more convenient. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the intergovernmental watchdog that sets global standards on money-laundering and terror-financing, removed Pakistan from its 'grey list' in October 2022. That move restored a measure of confidence among lenders and investors, but the respite remains fragile," he wrote.

FATF's new "fifth-round methodology" launched in 2024 requires legislative compliance and demonstratable actions like prosecutions, asset seizures, and tangible enforcement.

"Islamabad, struggling through a fiscal crisis and dependent on IMF and Gulf financing, has every incentive to showcase results. High-value drug busts provide exactly that. They are visible, photogenic, and easy to measure. Each bale of methamphetamine becomes a prop in a larger diplomatic message: Pakistan is cooperative, capable, and committed to the international rulebook. In that sense, the billion-dollar seizure reads like a perfectly timed signal — proof that the country remains on the right side of compliance as FATF’s assessors prepare their next evaluation," the report details.

The intercepted dhows have been described as "stateless vessels" and without flag-state jurisdiction, no ownership records need to be presented. The nationalities of smugglers has not been revealed while their identities remain undisclosed. So far, the CMF and Pakistan's Navy has not released a boarding log, lab report, or court filing related to the seizure, the Sunday Guardian report details.

It has also not been revealed on where the drugs were tested, what charges have been brought, or whether prosecutions are pending. Reportedly, the narcotics were destroyed within days, which is a standard procedure. However, officials say that this precludes any independent verification of purity, weight or chemical origin.

If Pakistan wants to convert spectacle into substance, it needs to release redacted boarding logs showing coordinates, crew details, and timestamps. Releasing laboratory analyses from accredited facilities, including purity and isotope data, would enable external validation. Releasing listing case numbers, courts, and charges would showcase that seizures lead somewhere beyond a news cycle.

"These are routine practices in jurisdictions that take compliance seriously. They are also precisely the benchmarks FATF examiners look for when assessing effectiveness. The absence of such data from Pakistan’s billion-dollar seizure speaks volumes about priorities. None of this diminishes the bravery of Pakistani sailors operating in hostile waters. Nor does it deny that traffickers continue to exploit the Makran coast. But until Islamabad builds transparency into its enforcement architecture, the world will continue to view its most spectacular busts as performances — a compliance curtain raised for the benefit of assessors in Paris and financiers in Washington, then swiftly lowered once the spotlight moves on.

"The difference between an operation and a show lies in what follows. Without prosecutions, asset freezes, or convictions, even a billion-dollar seizure is only a photo-op. And as Pakistan once again approaches a new round of FATF evaluations, the question remains whether it will finally deliver systemic reform — or merely stage another encore on the high seas," it added.

--IANS

akl/as