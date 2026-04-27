Pakistani man arrested for comparing Islamabad railway crossing with Strait of Hormuz

Islamabad, April 27 (IANS) Islamabad police have arrested a man for reportedly sharing a post on social media, comparing the capital's Tarnol Railway Crossing to the still-besieged Strait of Hormuz and charged him with not following an official order, trying "wrongful restraint" and "attempting a crime punishable with life imprisonment or less", local media reported.

Perhaps frustrated over the traffic hold-up due to a passing train, the man reportedly posted: "Tarnol Railway Crossing is no less than the Strait of Hormuz. If it is closed, all our problems will be resolved," the Dawn reported.

He hoped that people would find humour in the situation. However, the Islamabad police arrested the man on what seemed to be serious charges. The first information report stated that the statement was a violation of the restrictions imposed on Islamabad.

"Islamabad Police seem to be on edge. The stringent security protocols currently blanketing the capital for visiting dignitaries have undoubtedly made the force’s job more taxing. However, this cannot justify the state’s inability to distinguish between a security threat and a sarcastic tweet. Unless it can be proved beyond doubt that this individual posed an imminent danger, they deserve an apology for such senseless and harsh treatment," a Dawn editorial said.

"Many Pakistanis have found the Hormuz crisis a goldmine for their dark humour, from some using it as an allegory for their domestic disputes to others joking about whether the strait will open before Karachi’s beleaguered University Road bus rapid transit project. If Islamabad Police wish to be seen as a sophisticated law-enforcement agency, its top officials must intervene. This case must be dismissed, if only to prove that the state still possesses a sense of reality, if not a sense of humour," it added.

On April 19, the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi announced the suspension of public and goods transport in the twin cities. The Islamabad Deputy Commissioner had suspended heavy transport and public transport services until further notice, without mentioning any reason, Geo News reported.

"Heavy transport and public transport in the city are being suspended until further orders. Citizens are earnestly requested to cooperate with the security agencies. Thank you," the Islamabad DC said in a post on X.

Similarly, authorities had suspended all private, public, and goods transport in Rawalpindi with immediate effect, the Rawalpindi DC said, Geo News reported.

--IANS

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