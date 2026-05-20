Manisha Koirala celebrates brother Siddhartha Koirala’s birthday with special post

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala, on Wednesday morning, shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her brother and forner actor Siddhartha Koirala on her social media account.

The actress posted a picture featuring Siddhartha standing beside a framed photograph adorned with marigold flowers. He was seen dressed in a blue blazer and traditional Nepali cap.

Sharing the picture on her social media account Manisha wrote, “Happy birthday bhai...may you walk on your path of joy, fulfilment and service!! @Siddhartha Koirala.”

Manisha Koirala, often shares glimpses of her family on her social media account.

A few days ago, she had shared a serene glimpse into her parents’ early morning routine.

Taking to her social media account, the actress had posted a series of visuals capturing the calm yet endearing moments of her parents from their morning routine.

In one of the stories on her social media account, Manisha posted a picture of her father taking a peaceful stroll surrounded by greenery and blooming flowers.

She wrote, “Dad’s morning ritual… walk in the garden.”

Another picture posted by her, showed her mother seated in a cozy outdoor setting, gently interacting with her pet dog. She wrote, “MOM Mom n her tikka.”

Talking about Siddhartha Koirala, for the uninitiated, has been also associated with the entertainment industry just like his sister. He has worked as an actor and producer, and has appeared in films including ‘Anwar’ and ‘Fun2shh’.

Talking about Manisha Koirala, the actress remains one of the most celebrated actresses of Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai’s 1991 film ‘Saudagar’, alongside legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar and then went onto be a part of movies like ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Bombay’, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Company’, and ‘Lajja’.

Apart from her acting career, Manisha’s personal journey also inspired many. In 2012, the actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The actress underwent treatment in New York and later emerged victorious after a long and difficult battle with the disease.

On the personal front, Manisha Koirala was married to Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2010, but the couple separated in 2012.

–IANS

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