Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill three Baloch civilians, abduct 5 others: Rights body

Quetta, April 6 (IANS) At least three Baloch civilians were extrajudicially killed, while five others were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, according to a leading human rights organisation.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the bullet-riddled body of a Baloch student, Shayhaq Raheem, was recovered on Sunday from the Pasni Link Road area in the Turbat region of the Kech district.

Citing reports, the rights body stated that Raheem was forcibly abducted on March 31 from the Main Bazar area of Turbat by Pakistan-backed death squads.

Paank described the incident as part of "a disturbing and systematic pattern of human rights violations in Balochistan, where individuals, particularly students and young people, are forcibly disappeared and later found dead."

In a separate case, the mutilated body of 18-year-old Sabzal Baloch was discovered on April 1 in the Pelari area of Gwadar district in the province, nearly eight months after his alleged enforced disappearance.

According to Paank, Sabzal was forcibly disappeared on July 25, 2025, from the Talar Check Post, located between Gwadar and Turbat, by personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC).

The rights body also strongly condemned the unlawful detention, torture, and custodial killing of another Baloch youth, Israr Baloch, in the provincial capital, Quetta.

Citing information, Paank stated that Israr was detained by personnel of Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on March 22 and later handed over to Military Intelligence (MI), as he remained forcibly disappeared for several days.

He was subsequently returned in critical condition, bearing clear signs of torture and later succumbed to his injuries.

Expressing concern over the incident, the rights body called for an immediate, independent investigation and urged that all those responsible be held accountable.

Amid the growing wave of enforced disappearance in Balochistan, the rights body stated that another civilian, Abdulla Adil, was reportedly taken from his home in the Kuddan Dasht area of Kech on Sunday by Pakistan's FC, along with other law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, an 18-year-old student, Fida Taj, was abducted on April 3 along with his friend by Pakistani forces in Kech, further raising serious concerns over the human rights situation in the province.

Criticising the continued practice of enforced disappearances across Balochistan, Paank mentioned that two more civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in the Barkhan district on April 2 by personnel of FC and CTD.

The victims were identified as Noor Ahmed Khajani, an agriculture officer, and Noor Zaman Khajani, a local shopkeeper.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

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