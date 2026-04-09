Pakistani forces' drone strike kills one, injures dozens in Balochistan

Quetta, April 9 (IANS) At least one young man was killed, and several women were injured in a drone strike carried out by Pakistani forces in the Mastung district of Balochistan, local media reported on Thursday.

Citing reports, The Balochistan Post stated that Pakistani forces targeted a house in the Kurdgap area of Mastung with a drone, fatally injuring Abdul Samad, while women in the house were also wounded.

Abdul was transferred to Quetta for medical treatment when he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Additionally, the women injured in the attack were shifted to Quetta for further medical care, following initial treatment at a local hospital.

In recent days, several Pakistani forces and Special Service Groups personnel were reportedly killed in attacks by Baloch armed groups in the area, prompting the forces to launch a large-scale operation, which is underway.

Reports suggest that this is not the first time that civilians were impacted by drone attacks by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, and underscores a recurring concern.

Several human rights organisations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, as well as Baloch political parties, have voiced grave concern over the targeting of civilians in these attacks, calling on the government to act immediately to prevent further incidents in Balochistan.

Last week, at least three members of a Baloch family, including a child, were killed in mortar fire by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, according to leading human rights organisations.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the tragic incident occurred on the evening of March 31 in the Bungul Bazar area of Awaran district.

It added that Pakistani security forces deployed heavy weaponry, including mortar shelling, in areas close to civilian populations following an attack on a nearby military camp carried out by Baloch armed groups.

During this exchange, one mortar shell struck a residential house in Bungul Bazar, killing three members of the same family on the spot.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Muhammad Umar, 57-year-old Faiza, and their daughter, Mahzaib Baloch, a fifth-grade student.

Condemning the incident, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said, "The incident highlights potential violations of international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction and proportionality, which obligate all parties to protect civilians and civilian objects."

--IANS

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