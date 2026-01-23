Pakistani forces allegedly forcefully disappear minor in Balochistan: Rights group condemns

Quetta, Jan 23 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Friday condemned the alleged enforced disappearance of a minor by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid rising violence against civilians in the province.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that on the night of January 13, a large contingent of Pakistani forces raided the home of Lal Jan, a resident of Buleda tehsil in Kech district of the province, and forcibly took his minor son, Talib Hussain, into custody.

Citing local sources, the rights body stated that before his disappearance, Talib Hussain—who also worked in agricultural fields—was subjected to physical assault by Pakistan-backed death squads and was repeatedly threatened with death. Following the raid, he was transferred to an unknown location, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

“The enforced disappearance of Talib Hussain has left his family in severe fear and distress, particularly women and children, who were traumatised during the raid,” Paank stated.

On Thursday, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), revealed that three more civilians were forcibly disappeared in Balochistan by Pakistani forces.

These latest incidents came against the backdrop of a growing wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings across the province.

Condemning the incidents, the BVJ stated that on January 20, Pakistani security forces took Farhad Baloch, a resident of Rab e Pat Joxan region in Kharan district, from his home. His family remains without any information about his whereabouts, causing deep fear and distress.

Additionally, the rights body citing local sources stated that a 20-year-old student, Rahimdil, was abducted on January 18, from Gowand Sareen region in Kech by personnel of Frontier Corps (FC), and Military Intelligence (MI).

Another Baloch civilian, Hasnain Qambrani, a student from Killi Qambrani Road in the provincial capital Quetta, was taken from his home on January 20 by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department.

Highlighting atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Thursday stated that Noman, a resident of Mand area in Kech, was extrajudicially killed after being forcibly disappeared for nearly two months by Pakistani armed forces. It added that his lifeless body was discovered in the Tump region in Kech, bearing clear and visible signs of extreme torture and direct fire shots.

According to the BYC, his family members disclose that Noman was illegally detained by the Pakistani army and Frontier Constabulary (FC) from a picnic point on November 19, 2025. His friend Ismail was extrajudicially killed at the spot.

