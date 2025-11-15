November 15, 2025 10:08 PM हिंदी

Pakistan using Khalistani elements to create rift between Hindus and Sikhs: Report

Pakistan using Khalistani elements to create rift between Hindus and Sikhs: Report (File image)

Islamabad, Nov 15 (IANS) Pakistan continues to fuel discord between Hindus and Sikhs in India by using Khalistani elements through its intelligence agencies to further its agenda, a report highlighted on Saturday.

It added that while Pakistan presents itself as “a friend and supporter” of Sikhs while at the same time funding and backing Khalistani separatists to carry out activities that damage the reputation of Sikhs worldwide.

According to a report in Khalsa Vox, Pakistan has once again exposed its intentions by humiliating and sending back Hindu pilgrims who had travelled to Nankana Sahib in Punjab province for the celebrations marking Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.

“In a recent incident, around 14 Hindu devotees — including eight from Delhi and others from Lucknow — who were part of a group travelling to Nankana Sahib for the religious event, were insulted and sent back by Pakistani authorities,” a report detailed.

Hindu pilgrims said Pakistani officials prevented them from boarding the bus to Nankana Sahib, saying, “You are Hindus. You cannot go with the Sikh group”, and compelled them to walk back towards the Indian border.

“Observers have questioned Pakistan’s motives, asking: If Pakistani authorities had such an issue with Hindus, why were they granted visas in the first place? It appears that the entire purpose was to humiliate them—first by issuing visas and allowing them into Pakistan, and then by publicly insulting and expelling them,” the report mentioned.

Condemning the incident, Indian officials described it as a “shocking and unprecedented act of discrimination.”

The report stressed that these Hindu families, once residents of Pakistan, migrated to India in 1999, amid fear of persecution by Islamic extremists, and subsequently acquired Indian citizenship in 2008.

Under the Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan, groups of Indian pilgrims travel annually to Nankana Sahib to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s “Prakash Parv”. Many Hindu families join the pilgrimage out of reverence for Guru Nanak Dev and a desire to visit the sacred land where he was born.

“By separating the Hindu pilgrims from the group and sending them back in such a humiliating manner, Pakistan has not only insulted their faith but also disrespected the entire nation of India. This incident once again demonstrates that Pakistan is unwilling to abandon its petty and divisive tactics, and continues to seek every possible opportunity to create discord among Indians,” the report noted.

--IANS

scor/as

