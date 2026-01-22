Pakistan: Unemployed pharmacists in Balochistan slam govt for no transparency in recruitment process

Quetta, Jan 22 (IANS) The Unemployed Pharmacists’ Action Committee in Pakistan's Balochistan have criticised government’s decision to announce a limited number of vacancies for more than 2,000 unemployed pharmacists, terming it "equivalent to offering a pinch of cumin to a camel," local media reported on Thursday.

While addressing a press briefing at the Quetta Press Club on Wednesday, UPAC General Secretary Qasim Aziz Mengal termed the decision unacceptable and called for creation of more positions and transparent as well as merit-based recruitment, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

He termed the appointment of pharmacists to BPS-17 posts through walk-in interviews a non-transparent move aimed to include favoured and recommended people. He alleged that health department did not have merit and there was no transparency in recruitment process.

He voiced concerns over the absence and non-appointment of pharmacy departments in private hospitals. He condemned the recent notification released by the health department advertising vacancies of doctors and pharmacists on a contract basis.

Meanwhile, dozens of government employees were arrested in Quetta on Tuesday as police blocked a blocked sit-in in Red Zone, where employees were raising demand for implementation of the Disparity Reduction Allowance. During the protest, authorities suspended mobile interests services in Quetta and other neighbouring areas, local media reported.

Government employees from Balochistan travelled to Quetta following sit-in announcement of alliance of workers’ organisations to raise their demands, The Balochistan Post reported. In recent days, work in many government offices has been affected due to the protest.

Authorities on Monday night placed containers at key entry points and completely shut the Red Zone to stop protesters from reaching the site. However, after the roads blockade, employees started gathering outside the Quetta Press Club. However, police stopped them from assembling and arrested dozens at the site of the incident. After the protests, the Balochistan Grand Alliance announced a "jail bharo" campaign.

