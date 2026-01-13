Pakistan terror network gains legitimacy through politics and state-backed projects: Report

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), widely regarded as the political front of terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, illustrates how violent extremism in Pakistan has been able to gain legal standing, contest elections, and hold public rallies nationwide, a report said on Monday.

Even without winning the election, the radical Islamist party continues to play a key role in sustaining organisational and financial networks while bypassing international oversight mechanisms, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), it said.

Writing for ‘EuropaWire’, Greek lawyer, writer and journalist Dimitra Staikou said that Pakistan’s internal normalisation of violence extends beyond borders, with the country functioning both as a domestic hub for terrorist networks and as a regional actor forging strategic alliances with the Islamic nations, undermining security in the Middle East and the East Asian region.

"There are moments when evidence speaks louder than official denials, and dossiers, despite their technical language, reveal a deeper political truth. In the case of Pakistan, the material that has emerged does not document isolated incidents but outlines a coherent model of state patronage, in which tolerance, political cover, and material support function as mechanisms for the ‘sanitisation’ of violence. The boundary between the state and internationally designated terrorist organisations is not merely blurred, it is systematically managed within a strategy aimed at keeping armed networks operational without exposing them directly to international accountability,” Staikou wrote.

"This management model is reflected in documented interactions between state institutions and UN-designated groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), whose leadership, infrastructure and mobilisation activities continue to operate openly despite international sanctions,” she added.

According to the report, the reconstruction of the Markaz Syedna Bilal in the Muzaffarabad region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a site explicitly identified as a training facility of the terror group Jaish-e-Muhammad and dismantled during Operation Sindoor last year, has been transformed into a state-backed reconstruction project, attended by a Pakistani federal minister, government officials, and local political figures.

The move, it said, constitutes a political statement of rehabilitation and reintegration into “legitimacy,” signalling that sites destroyed in counterterrorism can be rebuilt under the guise of development projects, provided they serve Pakistan’s internal strategic objectives.

“When a state chooses to manage terrorism instead of dismantling it, when armed networks are transformed into political parties, educational institutions, or ‘social organisations’, violence ceases to be an exception and becomes a method. At that stage, the problem no longer concerns the state alone but the international system that tolerates this strategy, confusing stability with silence and accountability with political convenience,” the report noted.

