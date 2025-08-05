Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Insaf holds protests to demand Imran Khan's release

Islamabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Marking the second anniversary of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Tuesday launched a protest movement with workers and activists taking to the streets across the country, demanding the release of their leader.

PTI workers claimed that at least 300 PTI activists have been arrested in Lahore in raids conducted overnight. .

In a message posted on PTI's X account, Imran Khan urged his supporters to "come out and hold peaceful protests until a true democracy is restored in the country". PTI founder denied any wrong doing and termed the cases registered against him, including that of terrorism or disclosure of official secrets, as "politically motivated."

The protest is being held under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) and is supervised by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. In a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that he would lead a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner. "Rallies are being held today on the orders of the PTI founder," he said, adding that they would not rest until Imran Khan is released.

Provincial Assembly members have been asked to hold protest in their respective constituencies while PTI's central leadership has shared the plan with the leaders from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab. All ticket holders have been asked to remain alert.

According to the plan announced by PTI, peaceful protests will be held in four provinces and PoJK and the elected representatives will hold such activities in their respective constituencies. All Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and senators will gather outside Adiala Jail under the leadership of Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan.

Meanwhile, the authorities have increased security around Adiala Jail after a request was made for additional police deployment in anticipation of PTI's planned protest. The authorities have also beefed up security and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting illegal gatherings and large assemblies. The authorities have imposed Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as well as Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan assumed office as Pakistan PM in 2018, however, he was ousted through a no-confidence motion in 2022. Protests errupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest in 2023, leading to the crackdown on PTI. He was convicted in a corruption case in January, while being acquitted of other charges or receiving suspended sentences. Ahead of the protest call, hundreds of PTI members, including several parliamentarians, were convicted in July on charges linked to the May 9 protests that erupted following his arrest.

--IANS

int/akl/as