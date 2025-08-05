August 05, 2025 8:23 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Insaf holds protests to demand Imran Khan's release

Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Insaf holds protests to demand Imran Khan's release

Islamabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Marking the second anniversary of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Tuesday launched a protest movement with workers and activists taking to the streets across the country, demanding the release of their leader.

PTI workers claimed that at least 300 PTI activists have been arrested in Lahore in raids conducted overnight. .

In a message posted on PTI's X account, Imran Khan urged his supporters to "come out and hold peaceful protests until a true democracy is restored in the country". PTI founder denied any wrong doing and termed the cases registered against him, including that of terrorism or disclosure of official secrets, as "politically motivated."

The protest is being held under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) and is supervised by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. In a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that he would lead a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner. "Rallies are being held today on the orders of the PTI founder," he said, adding that they would not rest until Imran Khan is released.

Provincial Assembly members have been asked to hold protest in their respective constituencies while PTI's central leadership has shared the plan with the leaders from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab. All ticket holders have been asked to remain alert.

According to the plan announced by PTI, peaceful protests will be held in four provinces and PoJK and the elected representatives will hold such activities in their respective constituencies. All Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and senators will gather outside Adiala Jail under the leadership of Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan.

Meanwhile, the authorities have increased security around Adiala Jail after a request was made for additional police deployment in anticipation of PTI's planned protest. The authorities have also beefed up security and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting illegal gatherings and large assemblies. The authorities have imposed Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as well as Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan assumed office as Pakistan PM in 2018, however, he was ousted through a no-confidence motion in 2022. Protests errupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest in 2023, leading to the crackdown on PTI. He was convicted in a corruption case in January, while being acquitted of other charges or receiving suspended sentences. Ahead of the protest call, hundreds of PTI members, including several parliamentarians, were convicted in July on charges linked to the May 9 protests that erupted following his arrest.

--IANS

int/akl/as

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar, German MP discuss bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, German MP discuss bilateral cooperation

Trump risks tanking India-US relationship built over 25 years: Report (File image)

Trump risks tanking India-US relationship built over 25 years: Report

U.P., Punjab, Jharkhand, M.P. reach semifinals of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men National C'ship: U.P., Punjab, Jharkhand, M.P. reach semis

NCERT map shows parts of Rajasthan under Maratha rule, former royal families and BJP leaders protest historical distortion

NCERT map shows parts of Rajasthan under Maratha rule, former royal families and BJP leaders protest historical distortion

Willem Dafoe opens up on playing a ruthless billionaire in his next project

Willem Dafoe opens up on playing a ruthless billionaire in his next project

'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' actor Avinash Mishra reveals how romantic he is in real life

'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' actor Avinash Mishra reveals how romantic he is in real life

Mercedes finds its footing again as Toto Wolff reflects on ‘costly upgrade’ misstep after the Hungarian Grand Prix in at the Hungaroring, near Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Formula 1: Mercedes finds its footing again as Wolff reflects on ‘costly upgrade’ misstep

Jammu and Kashmir on path to prosperity as public outcry grows in PoK (File image)

Jammu and Kashmir on path to prosperity as public outcry grows in PoK

Medicine import tariffs may go up to 250 pc: Trump

Medicine import tariffs may go up to 250 pc: Trump

Neeraj Pandey reacts to Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' being released on YouTube

Neeraj Pandey reacts to Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' being released on YouTube