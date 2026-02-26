Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in South Waziristan due to rising security concerns

Islamabad, Feb 26 (IANS) The district administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 in South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower districts of Pakistan due to rising security concerns and for facilitating the movement of logistics. Officials said the decision has been taken to ensure safety of people, maintaining law and order and facilitating the operational movement of security personnel, local media reported.

South Waziristan Upper Deputy Commissioner Asmatullah Wazir said that Section 144 has been imposed in Sarvekai and Sararogha tehsils of Pakistan from 6 am to 6 pm (local time). During this period, movement on road is barred while all markets and commercial centres will remain shut, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The routes which will be impacted include Sararogha, Kot Kai, Makin and Spinkai Raghzai up to Nazar Khel. Furthermore, the route from Dargai Bridge through Madi Jan, Sheen Warsak and Moley Khan Sarai to Chagmalai will remain shut.

South Waziristan Lower Deputy Commissioner Musarat Zaman stated that Section 144 has been imposed in various parts of Wana. The curfew, will remain in effect from 6 am to 6 pm, restricts all non-essential movement. The curfew has been enforced in response to security threats and the movement of security forces.

Officials stated that restricted routes include Taiarza Gate, Karb Kot, Tanai, Wana and Azizabad Chowk up to Dargai Bridge. People can only move on road for emergency purposes with prior permission from police or security forces and submission of valid identification and travel documents.

Zaman urged people to follow security instructions and avoid non-essential travel. He stated that any violation will only be responsibility of the concerned individual, Dawn reported.

During Section 144 enforcement in both districts, only approved movement will be allowed and citizens have been advised to cooperate with security forces.

The South Waziristan region has been witnessing a worsening security situation in the past few months and a rise in terrorist activities across the province.

