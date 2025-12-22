Pakistan: Rights group launches campaign against enforced disappearances of Baloch women

Quetta, Dec 22 (IANS) The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Monday announced a five-day campaign against enforced disappearances of Baloch women.

According to the statement released by BYC on X, the campaign has been launched to raise awareness about enforced disappearances, document lived experiences and strengthen collective resistance.

In a statement, BYC stated, "5-Day Campaign Against Enforced Disappearances of Baloch Women. For decades, enforced disappearances in Balochistan have primarily targeted Baloch men. Today, this grave injustice has expanded to include Baloch women, who are increasingly being forcibly disappeared by Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and their private militant groups, locally known as death squads."

The enforced disappearance of women is not only a gross violation of fundamental human rights; it is a direct attack on the dignity, survival, and collective identity of the Baloch nation. This practice forms part of a broader pattern of repression aimed at silencing and erasing Baloch resistance. To raise awareness, document lived experiences, and strengthen collective resistance, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is launching a 5-Day Campaign Against Enforced Disappearances of Baloch Women," it added.

The campaign started on Monday with the launch of an online petition calling for the recovery of all disappeared Baloch women, an end to the practice of enforced disappearances and accountability of Pakistan's responsible security institutions. The second day will feature statements and video messages from families of victims, activists and students, sharing personal testimonies and expressions of solidarity.

On December 24, the campaign will focus on art as participants will be encouraged for poetry, letters, visual art and short performances to highlight the issue. Symbolic protests will be held on December 25 to remember disappeared Baloch women and stand in solidarity with the families.

The campaign will conclude on 26 December with a webinar featuring activists and families of the disappeared According to the statement, the session will aim to address the rising cases of enforced disappearances of women, share on the ground realities and strengthen collective advocacy and international solidarity.

On Saturday, a leading human rights organisation revealed the enforced disappearance of two more Baloch women at the hands of Pakistani forces. According to Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), Hani Dilwash and Heer Nisa Waheed were detained and then forcibly disappeared on Friday night from Hub Chowki in Balochistan.

The BVJ stated that the action violated fundamental rights and targeted civilians without any legal process. Condemning the incident, the rights body demanded the immediate disclosure of their whereabouts.

"Security agencies continue to operate with impunity while families suffer ongoing trauma. Enforced disappearance remains a systematic tool of repression in Balochistan and must end," the rights body stated.

--IANS

akl/as