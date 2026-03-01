Pakistani rights group demands probe after blasphemy threat used to occupy Christian family's property

Islamabad, March 1 (IANS) Human rights group, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), has urged authorities to ensure the safety of Sarwar Masih and his family and ensure justice against those accused of using blasphemy allegations to justify the illegal occupation of the Christian family’s property as it demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and bringing those responsible to justice, a report said.

"A blasphemy threat has allegedly been used against a Christian family whose land was reportedly seized by a Muslim neighbour in Gujranwala city, Pakistan. Since February 23, Sarwar Masih and his family have been facing serious threats after their neighbour allegedly warned them of blasphemy charges if they attempted to reclaim possession of their property," a report in Eurasia Review stated.

According to HRFP, perpetrators allegedly used blasphemy laws as a tool to facilitate unlawful land grabbing. It called on the authorities to ensure the protection of Masih and his family and carry out an impartial investigation into the matter to bring those responsible to justice.

"Following the alleged unlawful occupation of the home, the occupants reportedly displayed religious banners, Quranic verses, and images of Madina (Islam’s holy city) at the property, apparently to frame the dispute as a religious issue. Sarwar Masih, his wife, and his brother told HRFP that they are under direct threat of blasphemy accusations if they attempt to reclaim their property," a report in Eurasia Review stated.

Masih and his family expressed fears that any effort to remove the religious banners could escalate tensions and endanger not only their family but also the wider Christian community in the area. Witnesses, including a 5-year-old Muslim, Muhammad Shahid, confirmed that they have known the Christian family since childhood and that this property belongs to them, according to a report in Eurasia Review.

Masih's family stated that occupants have warned that if any individuals try to remove the religious banners, they will be falsely accused of blasphemy and houses in the area will be set on fire. The occupants allegedly wrote a warning stating that any individual who attempts to open the door would be accused of desecrating Islamic content.

According to an investigation conducted by the HRFP, Masih's family has lived on the property for over seven decades, with no prior legal disputes or court cases regarding ownership. The family stressed that the threat of blasphemy accusations was a significant barrier to seeking justice, citing previous incidents, where Christian homes were attacked and burned after similar allegations, the report said.

HRFP President Naveed Walter stated that the case showcases a disturbing pattern and cited similar cases in which blasphemy threats escalated into false accusations and attacks stemming from personal disputes, property conflicts, and workplace tensions, including incidents like the Faisalabad nurses’ case and the Jaranwala violence, according to a report in Eurasia Review.

"This is not the first time land grabbers have allegedly used threats of blasphemy accusations to silence Christian families and force them to abandon their homes. In many cases, victims are attacked or left isolated, fearful, and compelled to relocate rather than pursue justice,” Eurasia Review quoted Walter as saying.

He mentioned that police did not intervene or lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused during the alleged illegal occupation of Masih’s property. He stated, "The prevailing climate of fear surrounding blasphemy allegations often discourages timely action by authorities and community members."

--IANS

akl/vd