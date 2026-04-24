Pakistan: Quetta residents fear rise in crime after police patrolling disrupted due to fuel shortage

Quetta, April 23 (IANS) Routine police patrolling has been disrupted due to growing shortage of fuel for police patrol vehicles in Pakistan's Quetta, sparking concern among people over a potential increase in crime and delay in emergency response, local media reported on Friday.

Patrol vehicles assigned to several police stations in Balochistan's Quetta have remained largely inactive due to inadequate petrol and diesel supplies, Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune reported. These vehicles which play an important part in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety are reportedly receiving fuel allocations less than their operational requirements.

According to sources, each police station is being provided only 70 litres of petrol and diesel for a month. Officials said this quantity is not adequate to keep a patrol vehicle operational for even four days, resulting in majority of patrol vehicles remaining parked for the remainder of the month, leaving large parts of Quetta without regular police presence.

The situation is further escalated by the daily allocation system, under which only two litres of fuel are given to a station for patrol duties. Routine patrolling across the city has been halted due to the minimum supply of fuel, creating opportunities for criminal elements to function with greater freedom, The Express Tribune reported.

On April 6, Pakistan's federal government announced the closure of markets and shopping malls in all provinces except Sindh at 8 pm as part of energy conservation measures after the conflict erupted in West Asia, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on petroleum products.

According to the measures that took effect on April 7, markets, shopping malls, departmental stores, and daily-use goods shops will shut in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 8 pm.

According to the statement, markets and malls may remain open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until 9 pm, Geo News reported. Bakeries, restaurants, tandoors, and food outlets and marriage halls would close at 10 pm, while private properties and homes will face restrictions on wedding celebrations after 10 pm. Medical stores and pharmacies have not been included in these measures.

--IANS

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