Police officer shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat

Islamabad, May 3 (IANS) A police constable was killed in a gun attack in Kaichi Kamar area of Lakki Marwat in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, local media reported.

Lakki Marwat district police officer’s (DPO) spokesman Qudratullah Khan stated that armed assailants targeted constable Irfanullah near his house in the trans-river belt known as Kurrum Par area. The policeman received critical bullet injuries and died while he was being taken to the hospital in the Serai Naurang town, daily Dawn reported.

The police official said that the police personnel, posted in Peshawar, had come to his native village on leave. Following the incident, a police contingent arrived at the site of the incident and began a search for the assailants.

The incident occurred amid a rise in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially the border provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Friday, a police constable was killed, and two other personnel were injured after armed assailants targeted a police vehicle in a rocket attack at Kangar Jan Bahadur in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police vehicle from the Fateh Khel checkpoint came under a rocket attack while personnel were heading back to police lines, according to Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi, The Express Tribune reported.

Constable (driver) Raza Ali Shah was killed, while two others were injured in the attack and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Afridi said the attack was followed by firing and explosions, resulting in authorities closing Miryan Road for traffic. Security forces cordoned off the area and began a search and combing operation.

On April 27, a police head constable was killed after armed assailants targeted a checkpost in the Huramzai area of Pishin district in Balochistan province.

Police said armed assailants opened fire on a police checkpost using automatic weapons, following which police retaliated, the Dawn reported. According to the police official who wanted to remain anonymous, the exchange of fire, which continued for some time, claimed the life of a head constable. The attackers fled from the spot.

--IANS

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